Horoscope Today, August 9 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Sagittarius, Think Twice Before Taking Major Decisions

Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.

Sundeep Kochar | Updated:Aug 09, 2025, 05:26 AM IST

Aries 1 / 12 Love finds you today, expect sweet gestures. Work may be demanding, but offering to do more shows your ambition. Balance emotions. Today highlights your leadership and strengthens romantic harmony. Follow Us

Taurus 2 / 12 Take a break and breathe deeply. Nature heals the overthinking mind. Meditate for clarity. You’re guided, supported, and exactly where you need to be. Peace leads to fresh, focused energy. Follow Us

Gemini 3 / 12 Let go of past love, it’s time to move ahead. Finances flourish today, making it a great time for meaningful purchases. Life’s waiting with better blessings. Stay hopeful and open. Follow Us

Cancer 4 / 12 Your natural charm shines. People are drawn to your energy. You’ll feel noticed and admired at work and socially. Embrace the spotlight, it’s your time to enjoy attention and new connections. Follow Us

Leo 5 / 12 Slow down and breathe. Work and love can’t be rushed. Prioritise quality over speed. Conversations with loved ones reveal deeper truths. Today, patience strengthens your relationships and calms your mind. Follow Us

Virgo 6 / 12 Let someone in. A friend offers emotional support, trust them. You’re not alone. Deepen existing bonds and enjoy vulnerability. Connection brings comfort. Today opens the door to new emotional understanding. Follow Us

Libra 7 / 12 Change surrounds you, work, family, and plans may shift. Accept it with grace. Flexibility brings success. Today, transformation offers blessings in disguise. Go with the flow and trust your journey. Follow Us

Scorpio 8 / 12 Stay alert, details matter. Your instincts are sharp, especially at work. Avoid distractions. Focus leads to breakthroughs. Let clarity and discipline guide you toward personal success and professional admiration today. Follow Us

Sagittarius 9 / 12 Think twice before making major decisions. Career or property shifts should align with finances. Patience pays off. Trust the process; delays are redirections. Today reminds you: timing is everything. Follow Us

Capricorn 10 / 12 Put in the effort, and you’ll see results. The path may not be easy, but it’s rewarding. Hard work today teaches resilience. Embrace the challenge and show life you’re ready for more. Follow Us

Aquarius 11 / 12 Let the new replace the old. Fresh beginnings in a career or love bring joy. Embrace change with optimism. Say yes to something different; it may be the start of magic. Follow Us