Horoscope Today, December 11, 2025, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Libra, You May Feel Low And Sleep-Deprived Today
Horoscope Today, December 11, 2025, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Libra, You May Feel Low And Sleep-Deprived Today

Horoscope Today 11 December 2025: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs — Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - know what the stars have in store for you today.

Updated:Dec 11, 2025, 12:06 AM IST
Aries Horoscope Today

Aries Horoscope Today

A positive moon uplifts your career, resolving issues smoothly. Family may resist your opinions, so stay patient. Keep an eye on your children’s health and maintain calm through domestic challenges today.

Taurus Horoscope Today

Taurus Horoscope Today

The moon enhances your creativity and prosperity today. Impress superiors with innovative ideas. Finances flourish, perfect for investing in assets like a car or small commercial property. Stability and growth surround you.

Gemini Horoscope Today

Gemini Horoscope Today

Your morning feels slow, but momentum builds later. Career growth and recognition follow hard work. Keep finances in check, budget carefully to balance progress and maintain control throughout the day.

Cancer Horoscope Today

Cancer Horoscope Today

A positive moon empowers you emotionally. Handle personal issues confidently. A short nearby trip refreshes you. Singles might meet someone intriguing, but it’s wiser to enjoy solitude and self-reflection today.

Leo Horoscope Today

Leo Horoscope Today

Joy surrounds you today. Your cheerful energy inspires kindness toward others. Students must refocus on academics. Lovers should reconnect emotionally, communication today strengthens understanding and deepens affection beautifully.

Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo Horoscope Today

Invest in creativity today, it sparks inspiration and possibility. Consider turning your craft into a profession. Family tension may arise, so stay composed and focus on achieving your long-term vision.

Libra Horoscope Today

Libra Horoscope Today

You may feel low and sleep-deprived today. Keep energy up with tea and optimism. Reflect on long-term personal goals, where you want to belong and who you truly want beside you.

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Creative energy peaks, try new ideas confidently at work. Couples benefit from brief space, deepening understanding. Singles should avoid romance today, focus on individuality and clarity instead of emotional distractions.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Career prospects shine bright, ideal time for job changes or big moves. Students should pursue new learning opportunities. Singles, go out, socialise freely, today could bring a meaningful connection your way.

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Personal conflicts ease today, bringing calm resolution. Collaboration is key at work, avoid isolation. Feeling lonely at home signals readiness for companionship; open your heart to emotional connection and support.

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius Horoscope Today

A slow morning transforms into productive energy. Stay active and centered through meditation. Communicate feelings sincerely, especially if single, expressing yourself authentically attracts deeper emotional alignment and understanding.

Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces Horoscope Today

You start the day cheerful and composed. Work demands increase, but you’ll manage effortlessly. Family, especially children and partners, seek attention, balance responsibilities well. Luck and good fortune approach soon.

