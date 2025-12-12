Advertisement
Horoscope Today, December 12, 2025, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Virgo, Fight Off Laziness With Action And Focus

Horoscope Today, 5 December 2025: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs — Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - know what the stars have in store for you today.

Updated:Dec 12, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Aries Horoscope Today

Confidence will guide you through the day. Take the lead at work and embrace new learning opportunities. Stay curious but mindful, if wanderlust hits, prioritize your health and avoid unnecessary travel today.

Taurus Horoscope Today

Finances look strong, but someone close might need help. Work demands creativity, so think freely. Love could surprise you tonight, especially if you’re partnered. A romantic, rewarding evening awaits your heart.

Gemini Horoscope Today

Extra responsibilities may seem heavy but reflect others’ trust in your leadership. Stay calm and deliver. Later, unwind with friends for good conversation, but remember to stay cautious and safe.

Cancer Horoscope Today

Joy surrounds you today from work, family, and friends. Expect pleasant surprises and even gifts from loved ones. It’s a day filled with affection, warmth, and uplifting emotional connections everywhere.

Leo Horoscope Today

Showcase your natural leadership at work; your initiative won’t go unnoticed. Communicate openly with your partner and express desires clearly. Reward yourself with something nice, you’ve truly earned a little indulgence.

Virgo Horoscope Today

Fight off laziness with action and focus. Stay punctual and proactive at work, people notice your efforts. Eat fruits, stay hydrated, and keep your energy high throughout this productive, balanced day.

Libra Horoscope Today

Your mindset shifts toward positivity today. Negativity fades as you see things differently. Use this fresh energy to begin something you’ve postponed. The universe supports new starts and courageous moves.

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Romance fills your day through sweet gestures and affection. Stay focused at work despite distractions, morning meditation helps. Treat yourself to something enjoyable but manage spending wisely for long-term balance.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Romance may pause, but your career shines bright. Superiors recognize your efforts, motivating further growth. Celebrate this success and share your positivity, but if you travel, stay cautious and close.

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Your perspective on relationships transforms today, positivity replaces doubt or vice versa. Explore new interests but prioritise wisely. Release tension, focus on calmness, and let the day flow with peaceful productivity.

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Your magnetic charm is undeniable today. People notice your glow, especially someone you’ve desired. Be bold, seize opportunities, and chase what you want, the universe is aligning perfectly in your favour.

Pisces Horoscope Today

Reflect on your five-year goals and jot them down. Recognition comes for recent achievements, and your partner deeply appreciates your effort. It’s a day of progress, gratitude, and meaningful clarity.

