Horoscope Today, December 17, 2025, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Leo, Accept Setbacks As Natural Lessons Rather Than Failures
Horoscope Today 17 December 2025: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs — Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - know what the stars have in store for you today.
Aries
After recent stress, prioritise fun and relaxation today. Treat yourself, savor tasty indulgences, and enjoy new experiences. Lighthearted moments replenish your energy and help you return refreshed and focused again.
Taurus
Observe surroundings today, noting details that teach you valuable lessons. Absorb information patiently and apply new learnings at work and home. Dedicate time to study, grow, and evolve steadily forward.
Gemini
Savour simple pleasures today; avoid complicating routines. Appreciate small joys, slow down to notice beauty, and let gratitude lift your spirits. Simplicity fuels positivity, keeping your mood light and cheerful.
Cancer
Things are aligning for you now; results of persistent effort finally appear. Stay optimistic, keep positive energy high, and welcome opportunities. Maintain gratitude to attract further favorable developments in life.
Leo
Accept setbacks as natural lessons rather than failures. When things go wrong, extract wisdom, adjust your approach, and persevere. Resilience grows through mistakes; maintain optimism and continue striving confidently daily.
Virgo
Practice gratitude today by acknowledging your blessings and counting small wins. Shift focus from negativity, set precise short-term goals, and create a realistic plan to progress steadily toward meaningful achievements.
Libra
Turn inward and prioritise self-care. Singles seeking love should invest in personal growth today. Reflect, recharge, and watch subtle signs (especially related to the letter M) guide fortunate romantic possibilities.
Scorpio
Your ambitions take shape now as long-held dreams begin materializing. Embrace this auspicious momentum, act decisively, and capitalize on favorable timing. Gratitude and focused effort attract continued success into your life.
Sagittarius
Today is rich with learning opportunities, soak up new knowledge both professionally and personally. Explore unfamiliar subjects, broaden horizons, and apply fresh insights to future plans for long-term growth and expansion.
Capricorn
Avoid comparing your path to others; every journey follows unique timing. Focus inwardly on your progress and trust gradual growth. Release insecurity, embrace patience, and honor your steady personal development.
Aquarius
After turmoil, enjoy a fresh, productive day. Ramp up your work pace and capture momentum. Conversations about children’s education may surface, address them calmly. Use this energy to build meaningful progress.
Pisces
Guard your words today; speak gently and thoughtfully to avoid hurtful consequences. Seek reliable support from trusted people and keep them close; their steady presence provides comfort and honest guidance.
Trending Photos