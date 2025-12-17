Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2996618https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/horoscope-today-december-17-2025-by-astrologer-sundeep-kochar-leo-accept-setbacks-as-natural-lessons-rather-than-failures-2996618
NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, December 17, 2025, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Leo, Accept Setbacks As Natural Lessons Rather Than Failures
photoDetails

Horoscope Today, December 17, 2025, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Leo, Accept Setbacks As Natural Lessons Rather Than Failures

Horoscope Today 17 December 2025: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs — Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - know what the stars have in store for you today.

Updated:Dec 17, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Aries

1/12
Aries

After recent stress, prioritise fun and relaxation today. Treat yourself, savor tasty indulgences, and enjoy new experiences. Lighthearted moments replenish your energy and help you return refreshed and focused again.

Follow Us

Taurus

2/12
Taurus

Observe surroundings today, noting details that teach you valuable lessons. Absorb information patiently and apply new learnings at work and home. Dedicate time to study, grow, and evolve steadily forward.

Follow Us

Gemini

3/12
Gemini

Savour simple pleasures today; avoid complicating routines. Appreciate small joys, slow down to notice beauty, and let gratitude lift your spirits. Simplicity fuels positivity, keeping your mood light and cheerful.

Follow Us

Cancer

4/12
Cancer

Things are aligning for you now; results of persistent effort finally appear. Stay optimistic, keep positive energy high, and welcome opportunities. Maintain gratitude to attract further favorable developments in life.

Follow Us

Leo

5/12
Leo

Accept setbacks as natural lessons rather than failures. When things go wrong, extract wisdom, adjust your approach, and persevere. Resilience grows through mistakes; maintain optimism and continue striving confidently daily.

Follow Us

Virgo

6/12
Virgo

Practice gratitude today by acknowledging your blessings and counting small wins. Shift focus from negativity, set precise short-term goals, and create a realistic plan to progress steadily toward meaningful achievements.

Follow Us

Libra

7/12
Libra

Turn inward and prioritise self-care. Singles seeking love should invest in personal growth today. Reflect, recharge, and watch subtle signs (especially related to the letter M) guide fortunate romantic possibilities.

Follow Us

Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

Your ambitions take shape now as long-held dreams begin materializing. Embrace this auspicious momentum, act decisively, and capitalize on favorable timing. Gratitude and focused effort attract continued success into your life.

Follow Us

Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Today is rich with learning opportunities, soak up new knowledge both professionally and personally. Explore unfamiliar subjects, broaden horizons, and apply fresh insights to future plans for long-term growth and expansion.

Follow Us

Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Avoid comparing your path to others; every journey follows unique timing. Focus inwardly on your progress and trust gradual growth. Release insecurity, embrace patience, and honor your steady personal development.

Follow Us

Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

After turmoil, enjoy a fresh, productive day. Ramp up your work pace and capture momentum. Conversations about children’s education may surface, address them calmly. Use this energy to build meaningful progress.

Follow Us

Pisces

12/12
Pisces

Guard your words today; speak gently and thoughtfully to avoid hurtful consequences. Seek reliable support from trusted people and keep them close; their steady presence provides comfort and honest guidance.

Follow Us
EntertainmentHoroscope todaydaily horoscopevirgo horoscopetaurus horoscopeScorpio HoroscopeSagittarius HoroscopePisces HoroscopeLibra Horoscopeleo horoscopegemini horoscopeCapricorn HoroscopeCancer Horoscopearies horoscopeAquarius Horoscope
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
IPL 2026 Auction
IPL 2026: Full Squads Of RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, LSG, GT, RR, PBKS, DC, SRH - In Pics
camera icon10
title
Cameron Green
Top 10 Most Expensive Buys At IPL 2026 Auction From KKR, CSK, SRH, LSG, GT, RR: Cameron Green, Matheesha Pathirana, Prashant Veer And... - In Pics
camera icon11
title
IPL 2026 Auction
Meet Most Expensive Uncapped Players Ever In IPL History; Two Stars Combined Got Higher Than Rishabh Pant In 2026: From Prashant Veer To Avesh Khan : Check In Pics
camera icon7
title
Tourist place visa free
World's Top 'Visa-Free' Islands For Indians To Visit In 2026 - Check Full List
camera icon7
title
Year Ender 2025
Year Ender 2025: From Enrique Iglesias In Mumbai To Diljit Dosanjh's Met Gala Stage, Indian Music Moments That Made Waves Globally