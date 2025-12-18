Advertisement
Horoscope Today, December 18, 2025, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Pisces, Listen To Your Body And Act Responsibly

Horoscope Today 18 December 2025: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs — Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - know what the stars have in store for you today.

Updated:Dec 18, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Aries

1/12
Aries

Morning confusion may cloud how to tackle problems, but clarity arrives as the day unfolds. Someone will assist you in resolving issues, stay patient, avoid panic, and trust the gradual solution.

Taurus

2/12
Taurus

Cupid favours you today; partners shower affection and attention. Singles might receive secret admirers or romantic advances. If interested in someone, expect blossoming developments, stay open to gentle, heartfelt connections forming naturally.

Gemini

3/12
Gemini

You feel pressured today, but relief is close, share worries with a friend and take a ten-minute meditation break. Small pauses restore calm, clarity, and resilience, helping you manage tensions effectively.

Cancer

4/12
Cancer

Creative productivity surges today; your ideas will be well-received at work. Share concepts confidently and collaborate, colleagues welcome innovation. Channel this positive momentum into visible contributions that boost professional recognition further.

Leo

5/12
Leo

Impulsivity tempts you today; keep routine and discipline instead of rash choices. With a busy schedule, prioritize responsibilities and resist sudden diversions to preserve productivity and avoid unnecessary complications today.

Virgo

6/12
Virgo

Your steady routine serves well, yet today invites novelty, step beyond your comfort zone and try something different. Fresh experiences enrich perspective, refresh energy, and reveal unexpected possibilities to be explored.

Libra

7/12
Libra

Today offers a chance to reconcile with someone distant, expect a message or call inviting truce. Release resentment, forgive sincerely, and rebuild trust; mending this bond brings lasting peace and relief.

Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

A relaxed, low-pressure day awaits you, few obligations and ample freedom to enjoy personal pursuits. Use this ease to recharge, reflect, and indulge in simple pleasures that restore balance and calm.

Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Showcase your talents today and claim your worth, display achievements boldly when opportunities arise. Let the world see your skills and confidence; recognition follows when you step into the spotlight gracefully.

Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Adopt a relaxed pace today, avoid hasty decisions and delay major choices until tomorrow. Calm deliberation preserves clarity; postpone significant moves and allow greater perspective to guide wiser outcomes with patience.

Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

Share your expertise by teaching others today, mentoring spreads knowledge and attracts goodwill. Generosity in guiding peers enhances your reputation, creates positive karma, and fosters collaborative growth for everyone involved today.

Pisces

12/12
Pisces

Prioritise health by completing pending medical tests and addressing concerns promptly. Taking care of wellbeing prevents escalation, ensures peace of mind, and supports recovery. Listen to your body and act responsibly.

