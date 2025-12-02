Horoscope Today, December 2 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Gemini, Everything Works In Your Favour
Daily horoscope predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.
Aries Horoscope Today
Aries: The universe favours you today, bringing what you desire closer. Entrepreneurs should reassess their progress and plan growth. Expect many new opportunities, spend time analysing what truly aligns with your goals.
Taurus Horoscope Today
Taurus: You’re entering a phase of renewal. Every decision in love, family, or work can now restart. Let go of the past, embrace the present, and prepare for something wonderful ahead.
Gemini Horoscope Today
Gemini: Today brings clarity where confusion once ruled. You’ll finally recognise the core issue and discover a strong solution. Everything works in your favour, stay grounded, be grateful, and appreciate your progress.
Cancer Horoscope Today
Cancer: Growth begins with introspection today. Reflect deeply on your decisions, especially personal ones. You’ll recognise areas for change. Singles gain emotional clarity and courage to take one meaningful step towards love.
Leo Horoscope Today
Leo: Travel could open significant doors today. Each destination offers new opportunities guiding your success. The more you explore, the clearer your path becomes. Reflect deeply and channel discoveries into growth.
Virgo Horoscope Today
Virgo: Though you’re known for calm composure, address what’s bothering you today. Bottling emotions disrupts inner peace. Speak honestly and express your thoughts, doing so will help you restore emotional balance beautifully.
Libra Horoscope Today
Libra: Rules guide you, but today breaking one might lead to gain. Not wrongly, just boldly. Speak up, share opinions, and take initiative. Change begins when you assert yourself confidently and fairly.
Scorpio Horoscope Today
Scorpio: Take charge of your life today. If things feel misaligned, create direction consciously. Reflect, take action, and rebuild momentum. Parents will feel especially focused on their children’s growth and learning.
Sagittarius Horoscope Today
Sagittarius: Perfection isn’t promised, Sag, but resilience defines you. Challenges may rise, yet your strength shines. If things falter today, don’t despair; channel your optimism to reshape outcomes powerfully in your favour.
Capricorn Horoscope Today
Capricorn: You weren’t born for mediocrity, Capricorn. Feeling low doesn’t mean failure. Step back, breathe, and recharge. Avoid stressful environments today, immerse in hobbies you love. This pause will renew your drive.
Aquarius Horoscope Today
Aquarius: You feel emotions deeply, embrace them today. Don’t suppress or fear intensity; expression heals. Whether about love, work, or home, honesty will bring clarity. Let your heart guide your next steps.
Pisces Horoscope Today
Pisces: Hope flows back into your life today. Things improve beautifully. Emotional clarity surfaces, especially regarding love. If you’ve hidden feelings, express them honestly now, it may pleasantly transform your connection.
Trending Photos