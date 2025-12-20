Advertisement
Horoscope Today, December 20, 2025, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Taurus, Avoid Mental Exhaustion By Pacing Yourself; Don’t Overwork

Horoscope Today 20 December 2025: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs — Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - know what the stars have in store for you today.

 

Updated:Dec 20, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Aries

Aries

Delayed projects receive momentum today as colleagues help restart progress. Family warmth appears at home; music soothes the mind. Explore a creative pursuit—painting or dance—to refresh your spirit and express joy.

 

Taurus

Taurus

Avoid mental exhaustion by pacing yourself; don’t overwork. Financial discussions with your partner may emerge, though investments bring gains. Prioritize health, avoid travel, and keep a balanced approach to preserve wellbeing and harmony.

 

Gemini

Gemini

Work travel invites indecision; trust your instincts while planning. Reconnect with siblings socially, and couples prepare for a romantic day. Singles benefit from patience rather than rushing into online dating encounters today.

 

Cancer

Cancer

Focus on creative work and new contracts to expand social reputation. Avoid speculative bets in studies. Influential contacts enhance your standing, inviting invitations that boost both professional network and social visibility.

 

Leo

Leo

Fatigue may dull your energy—prioritize family over work today. Postpone new business ventures and focus on rest and recovery. Consider investments cautiously and save energy for upcoming opportunities once refreshed.

 

Virgo

Virgo

A busy day demands careful driving and safety. Financial issues resolve gradually, but cold or cough symptoms might surface—take precautions and care. Prioritize health alongside responsibilities to maintain steady progress.

 

Libra

Libra

You feel fearless and energetic, attracting superior's notice and potential promotion. Redecorate to express creativity and mix social with business gatherings. Expect some challenges with children's education, requiring patient involvement.

 

Scorpio

Scorpio

Family financial responsibilities increase; on-site work demands may strain relationships. Children bring joy, and parental health issues find solutions. Stay practical and patient while navigating workplace tensions and domestic obligations.

 

Sagittarius

Sagittarius

Positive results flow naturally; unexpected romantic feelings may arise. Job seekers uncover opportunities, and monetary gains are likely. Embrace the uplifting momentum and allow pleasant surprises to brighten your day and career.

 

Capricorn

Capricorn

Take it slow and accept help when needed. Married couples might discover a new home; creatives face blocks earlier but find breakthroughs later. A past love may prompt reflection, leading to thoughtful decisions.

 

Aquarius

Aquarius

Focus drifts—rest with family to rejuvenate. Singles attract attention; those with older children strengthen bonds. Prioritize family time over work and use this calming day to reconnect and refocus emotionally.

 

Pisces

Pisces

Business faces challenges while domestic issues demand attention. Children's disputes and household finances require careful handling. Allocate time for problem-solving; patience and practical steps help restore balance amid a hectic day.

 

