Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2998263https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/horoscope-today-december-21-2025-by-astrologer-sundeep-kochar-gemini-share-your-ideas-and-feelings-openly-2998263
NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, December 21, 2025, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Gemini, Share Your Ideas And Feelings Openly
photoDetails

Horoscope Today, December 21, 2025, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Gemini, Share Your Ideas And Feelings Openly

Horoscope Today 21 December 2025: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs — Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - know what the stars have in store for you today.

 

Updated:Dec 21, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Aries

1/12
Aries

High energy meets scattered thoughts and wavering confidence today. Avoid pressuring yourself, decisions can wait until clarity returns. Breathe, regroup, and trust timing as scattered pieces slowly fall into place.

 

Follow Us

Taurus

2/12
Taurus

Though many thoughts crowd you, trust that matters are aligning. Don’t succumb to undue stress; progress simply needs time. Patiently nurture plans, and expect events to organize into a helpful rhythm soon.

 

Follow Us

Gemini

3/12
Gemini

Speak up, today favors honest expression as others listen attentively. Share your ideas and feelings openly; receptive ears bring relief and connection, improving mood and bringing renewed clarity to personal interactions.

 

Follow Us

Cancer

4/12
Cancer

A sudden interest in new projects stimulates growth, but avoid overcommitting. Carefully assess capacity before taking on tasks. Prioritize manageable steps to ensure steady advancement without overwhelming responsibilities.

 

Follow Us

Leo

5/12
Leo

Shift attention from money worries to enjoyment and socializing. Spend time with friends and relish relaxation, work and finances will follow. Balance play with responsibilities to nurture joy and prevent burnout.

 

Follow Us

Virgo

6/12
Virgo

A long-held wish may finally materialize. New opportunities arrive, evaluate them wisely before committing. Embrace growth by stepping beyond comfort zones while preserving clear judgment to ensure lasting success.

 

Follow Us

Libra

7/12
Libra

Use calm reasoning and passion to tackle a difficult choice today. Strategic planning and steady resolve guide you toward rational outcomes. Trust your balanced instincts to lead you through complexity with grace.

 

Follow Us

Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

End being overlooked, rise and showcase talents confidently. Rebuild reputation through visible effort and dedication. Perseverance and resilience reclaim your place; let success speak louder than past doubts or critics.

 

Follow Us

Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Guard private matters and maintain discretion; others may pry. Hold personal affairs close and avoid oversharing. Protect boundaries while preserving inner privacy to maintain peace and emotional security today.

 

Follow Us

Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Reflect on love and consider reaching out to someone you like. Overcoming self-doubt and taking honest initiative offers a chance at meaningful connection and emotional fulfillment if you act sincerely.

 

Follow Us

Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

Popularity rises at work as colleagues value your insights. Your intellect earns admiration, increasing influence and recognition. Share ideas confidently, others appreciate your perspective and are likely to support your initiatives.

 

Follow Us

Pisces

12/12
Pisces

Open up to trusted friends and allow support. Sharing feelings eases burdens and invites compassionate help. Let close companions in; vulnerability deepens bonds and brings comfort during emotional moments.

 

Follow Us
EntertainmentHoroscope todaydaily horoscopevirgo horoscopetaurus horoscopeScorpio HoroscopeSagittarius HoroscopePisces HoroscopeLibra Horoscopeleo horoscopegemini horoscopeCapricorn HoroscopeCancer Horoscopearies horoscopeAquarius Horoscope
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
IPL 2026
IPL 2026 Best Impact Player Options For CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH - Check In Pics
camera icon12
title
Chennai Super Kings
CSK's Predicted Playing XI And Impact Player For IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad To Lead, Sanju Samson-Ayush Mhatre As Openers, Dewald Brevis At No.5 Spot, MS Dhoni To Bat At...
camera icon7
title
Christmas 2025
Christmas Day Gifts 2025: 7 Unique Ideas To Surprise Your Loved Ones Before THIS Year Ends
camera icon9
title
Christmas 2025
Christmas 2025 Celebrity Style Guide: From Alia Bhatt To Nitanshi Goel, Steal Festive Fashion Inspo From Bollywood Divas
camera icon8
title
Pana Devi Godara
Meet 94-Year-Old Woman Who Proves Age Is Just a Number, Wins 4 Gold Medals at Asian Masters Athletics Championship– Know All About Her