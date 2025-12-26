Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3000084https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/horoscope-today-december-26-2025-by-astrologer-sundeep-kochar-leo-happiness-and-politeness-guide-your-day-3000084
NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, December 26, 2025, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Leo, Happiness And Politeness Guide Your Day
photoDetails

Horoscope Today, December 26, 2025, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Leo, Happiness And Politeness Guide Your Day

Horoscope Today 26 December 2025: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs — Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - know what the stars have in store for you today.

 

Updated:Dec 26, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Aries

1/12
Aries

Positive career energy helps resolve lingering issues, though family may resist your views. Attend to children’s health and prioritize parental matters. Creative outlets like music or art soothe and restore your inner balance.

 

Follow Us

Taurus

2/12
Taurus

Moon influences boost creativity and prosperity, present fresh ideas at work. Financial prospects favor vehicle or small commercial property investments. Channel imaginative energy into profitable, practical plans that strengthen long-term stability.

 

Follow Us

Gemini

3/12
Gemini

Despite a slow start, career advancement appears, impressing superiors. Keep vigilant with finances and avoid overspending. Professional recognition builds steadily; financial prudence ensures lasting benefits from emerging opportunities this period.

 

Follow Us

Cancer

4/12
Cancer

Inner strength empowers personal challenges today, consider short nearby travel for perspective, but singles should maintain independence. Use solitude to recharge and reflect before engaging romantically, prioritizing emotional clarity and resilience.

 

Follow Us

Leo

5/12
Leo

Happiness and politeness guide your day, students excel by focusing on studies, lovers reconnect warmly. Embrace positivity and gentle manners to strengthen bonds and enhance learning and romantic enjoyment as the day unfolds.

 

Follow Us

Virgo

6/12
Virgo

Invest in creative passions, pursue artistic projects that align with career shifts. Family tensions require patience; maintain focus on goals despite domestic noise to progress steadily toward professional aspirations and personal fulfillment.

 

Follow Us

Libra

7/12
Libra

Fatigue lingers from earlier, so sip green tea and rest. Concentrate on long-term goals, visualize your ideal settlement and partnership. Small restorative steps rejuvenate drive and clarify direction for future planning and relationships.

 

Follow Us

Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

Creativity flourishes, inspiring fresh workplace ideas. Couples may benefit from space, improving understanding; singles should avoid new romantic entanglements. Channel imaginative energy into career growth while protecting emotional clarity.

 

Follow Us

Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Career prospects look promising; consider change thoughtfully. Students may boost credentials through new courses. Singles should socialize to attract connections. Professional momentum and social engagement blend to create opportunity-rich outcomes.

 

Follow Us

Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Personal issues ease with teamwork; seek cooperative solutions at work. Loneliness at home might highlight a desire for companionship, consider reaching out and nurturing relationships to ease solitary feelings compassionately.

 

Follow Us

Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

Slow start shifts as work energizes your routine; incorporate movement and meditation for balance. Singles should express feelings mindfully; mental calmness supports better communication and intentional romantic steps today.

 

Follow Us

Pisces

12/12
Pisces

Start the day calm and collected, your composed approach handles work challenges smoothly. Attend to family, especially children, and anticipate luck favoring positive developments. Maintain steady focus for rewarding progress and domestic harmony.

 

Follow Us
EntertainmentHoroscope todaydaily horoscopevirgo horoscopetaurus horoscopeScorpio HoroscopeSagittarius HoroscopePisces HoroscopeLibra Horoscopeleo horoscopegemini horoscopeCapricorn HoroscopeCancer Horoscopearies horoscopeAquarius Horoscope
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
India's Richest State
Forget Delhi, Forget Bengaluru - India's Richest State Generates More Wealth Than Pakistan - And Rivals Bangladesh's ENTIRE Economy
camera icon7
title
Ramaiya Vastavaiya actor
Meet Ramaiya Vastavaiya Actor Who Quit Films After Two Movies, Is Now Richer Than Aamir Khan And Ranveer Singh, Runs A Rs 10,000-Crore Empire As...
camera icon7
title
Vasuki Snake
47 Million Year Old, 1000 Kg, 50-Foot Long Snake Discovered In This Indian State
camera icon10
title
IPL 2026
IPL 2026 Predicted Wicket-Keepers For CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH - Check In Pics
camera icon11
title
IPL 2026 best finishers
IPL 2026 Best 4 Finishing Options For CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH - Check In Pics