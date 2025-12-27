Advertisement
NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, December 27, 2025, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Gemini, Take A Day Off To Recharge And Prioritize Self-Care
Horoscope Today, December 27, 2025, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Gemini, Take A Day Off To Recharge And Prioritize Self-Care

Horoscope Today 27 December 2025: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs — Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - know what the stars have in store for you today.

 

Updated:Dec 27, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Aries

Aries

Social gatherings bring joy, gather friends and family to celebrate. Your social magnetism attracts new acquaintances and strengthens bonds. Enjoy a carefree day of fun, laughter, and spontaneous connections with delightful companions.

 

Taurus

Taurus

A golden opportunity appears at work, prove your skills through steady effort. Completing the task with excellence could lead to promotion. Seize this moment to demonstrate competence and position yourself for advancement confidently.

 

Gemini

Gemini

Take a day off to recharge and prioritize self-care. Stepping away from routine restores creativity and energy. Enjoy personal time, relax fully, and return to work refreshed with renewed focus and motivation.

 

Cancer

Cancer

Choose friends who value and respect you, release relationships that drain. Let go of those not meeting your standards and invest energy in supportive, appreciative connections that uplift and cherish your true self genuinely.

 

Leo

Leo

A colleague’s romantic interest may surprise you, embrace the possibility. Mixing work and pleasure pays off today; follow your instincts if mutual attraction feels right. Sometimes breaking rules leads to unexpected happiness and growth.

 

Virgo

Virgo

Stand firm when given tasks you dislike; assert preferences respectfully. Decline assignments that misalign with values or bandwidth. Honoring your boundaries preserves energy and prevents resentment while maintaining professional integrity.

 

Libra

Libra

Move slowly in matters of the heart, don’t rush into new attractions. A disagreement may disrupt your peace; take time before deciding. Cautious, steady steps near feelings prevent disappointment and foster lasting connections.

 

Scorpio

Scorpio

Stop waiting for love, create opportunities by speaking your feelings honestly. Charisma attracts attention now; express desires clearly to draw those you seek. Take initiative and craft the romantic future you want to experience.

 

Sagittarius

Sagittarius

Overwhelm signals stress, share tasks and delegate where possible. You’re overburdened; lighten the load to restore balance. Rest, seek support, and redistribute responsibilities to protect health and maintain sustainable momentum.

 

Capricorn

Capricorn

Avoid overcommitting; choose only responsibilities you have time and energy for. Saying no protects your wellbeing and ensures quality in what you do. Prioritize essential tasks and conserve resources for meaningful pursuits.

 

Aquarius

Aquarius

Fortunate professional development arises, expect a long-awaited opportunity. Maintain hope and stay persistent; momentum shifts favorably. Trust timing as positive career changes manifest through patience and continued dedication today.

 

Pisces

Pisces

Attraction feels intense but may be a passing crush, don’t rush serious steps. Enjoy lighthearted flirtation while staying realistic about emotional depth. Patience prevents misunderstandings and preserves focus on genuine, lasting connections.

 

