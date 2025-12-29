Advertisement
NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, December 29, 2025, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Sagittarius, Nurture Romantic Connections
Horoscope Today, December 29, 2025, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Sagittarius, Nurture Romantic Connections

Horoscope Today, 29 December 2025: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs — Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - know what the stars have in store for you today.

Updated:Dec 29, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Aries Horoscope Today

Aries: Significant change touches many areas, job, home, or room shifts occur. Consider new housing or relocation plans and stay attentive to children’s health. Embrace transformation thoughtfully while protecting family wellbeing today. 

Taurus Horoscope Today

Taurus: Patience pays off as colleagues cooperate and projects flow smoothly. Meditation speeds teamwork and clarity; short state trips with family offer bonding. Maintain calm while collaborative efforts pave the way for shared success.

Gemini Horoscope Today

Gemini: Family obligations dominate, temporarily sidelining work. You may splurge on personal tech like that laptop you wanted. By day’s end, expect encouraging workplace news, financial updates likely boost mood and practical plans. 

Cancer Horoscope Today

Cancer: Focus on networking and strengthening social ties today while choosing home-cooked meals for stomach comfort. Think creatively about the future and show gratitude to your partner; small loving gestures matter significantly now. 

Leo Horoscope Today

Leo: Engrossed in leading a project, promotion potential increases, stay cautious with investments and avoid impulsive purchases. Keep finances secure, close the wallet, and channel energy into career growth for long-term gain.

Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo: Financial luck favors investing now, consider property opportunities and religious short trips nearby. Practical choices align with spiritual interests; measured investments may yield steady returns and meaningful personal enrichment today. 

Libra Horoscope Today

Libra: Health concerns advise staying indoors; protect yourself from exposure. Business gains look positive; students should focus solely on studies and important projects today for best outcomes and minimal distraction.

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio: Workday brings new responsibilities from your boss; relationship tensions resolve. Consider loans for asset-building like car or house, but plan to avoid heavy debt later, structure future finances cautiously for stability.

 

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius: Fortune favors you in love and career, single hearts find romance while professional life improves. Investing in jewelry could be rewarding. Embrace blessings and nurture romantic connections with warmth and confidence today.

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn: Workplace happiness arrives, potential promotion elevates reputation and social standing. Couples may seek private time to reconnect, strengthening bonds. Professional prestige supports broader social networks and personal satisfaction overall.

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius: Slow start gives way to creative energy at night, revamp business plans and take solitary walks to clear your head. Evening creativity inspires fresh strategies; plan carefully for meaningful improvements ahead.

Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces: New work opportunities appear, accept without hesitation. Students should explore new hobbies to expand skills. Job changes feel favorable now; embrace transitions to grow professionally and broaden future prospects. 

 

