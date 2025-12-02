Advertisement
NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, December 3 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Pisces, Relationship Breakthroughs Emerge
Horoscope Today, December 3 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Pisces, Relationship Breakthroughs Emerge

Daily Horoscope Predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.
(Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)
 

Updated:Dec 03, 2025, 06:04 AM IST
Aries

Aries

Your mantra today is, “I am doing great and content.” Self-belief fuels your rise. Career seekers receive good news. Keep pushing forward but pause, breathe, and celebrate your personal progress.

Taurus

Taurus

Fresh beginnings surround you today, stay alert! Positive changes unfold, especially career recognition from seniors. Singles may feel drawn to someone new. Old heartbreaks finally fade, welcoming brighter, more loving energy ahead.

Gemini

Gemini

Don’t give up today, Gemini. The year-end rush demands your focus, but success follows your effort. Busy moments bring rewards. Watch for white and red, they’ll symbolise luck throughout your day.

Cancer

Cancer

Your creativity brings success today. Use ideas wisely at work. Personal troubles begin healing—some resolve completely, others bring acceptance. This is a day of growth, reflection, and peaceful emotional progress.

Leo

Leo

Leave the past behind today. Nostalgia may resurface, but don’t dwell. Old memories should inspire lessons, not sadness. Focus on progress, using past experiences as stepping stones toward renewed growth.

Virgo

Virgo

Trust yourself more today. Share your ideas, they’ll succeed beautifully. Married Virgos may progress deeper in love, receiving wonderful news. Confidence in your instincts brings opportunities and emotional fulfilment throughout the day.

Libra

Libra

Momentum returns, Libra! Monotony ends as tasks and interactions accelerate. Productivity surges, lifting your spirit. Clarity also arrives in love, someone’s feelings become evident, bringing encouragement and positivity into your day’s rhythm.

Scorpio

Scorpio

It’s okay to rest today. Every day needn’t be intense. Allow yourself quiet time to recharge, reflect, and prepare. This brief pause restores balance, strength, and focus for the days ahead.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius

Healing surrounds you today. Whatever’s been troubling you begins resolving naturally. Trust yourself and divine timing. The universe works in your favour, relax, surrender control, and allow everything to unfold beautifully.

Capricorn

Capricorn

Avoid isolation today, Capricorn. Doing everything alone exhausts you. Vulnerability isn’t weakness, seek support, share thoughts, and talk things through. Asking for help brings clarity, peace, and renewed strength for upcoming challenges.

Aquarius

Aquarius

Reflect deeply today, Aquarius. As the year closes, plan your next chapter. Note what you’ll change, pursue, or release. Building this roadmap now ensures the new year welcomes success and opportunity.

Pisces

Pisces

After every fall comes a rise, and yours begins today. Relationship breakthroughs emerge, and work issues find solutions. You’re in full problem-solving mode, turning challenges into progress and strength effortlessly.

