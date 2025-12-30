Advertisement
NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, December 30, 2025, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Gemini, Promotions And New Projects Appear
Horoscope Today, December 30, 2025, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Gemini, Promotions And New Projects Appear

Horoscope Today, 30 December 2025: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs — Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - know what the stars have in store for you today.

Updated:Dec 30, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Aries Horoscope Today

1/12
Aries Horoscope Today

Aries: Spiritual connection deepens today, strengthening religious practice and inner peace. Investment gains appear likely, and workplace bonds with superiors improve, possibly leading to promotion. Social importance and influence rise steadily now.

Taurus Horoscope Today

2/12
Taurus Horoscope Today

Taurus: Boss notices your efforts and awards responsibility; expect recognition and higher office positions. Profits may dip, avoid financial maneuvers. Explore ideas for change as new directions begin; today marks the start of meaningful transitions.

Gemini Horoscope Today

3/12
Gemini Horoscope Today

Gemini: Moon blesses you, stuck payments clear and a lump-sum arrival is possible. Promotions and new projects appear, while students experience improved focus. Financial relief and professional momentum brighten the day significantly.

Cancer Horoscope Today

4/12
Cancer Horoscope Today

Cancer: Your communication skills resolve banking issues; domestic tensions could arise from differing opinions. Consider upskilling via courses to advance career prospects while maintaining calm in household discussions to preserve harmony.

Leo Horoscope Today

5/12
Leo Horoscope Today

Leo: Job changes feel likely; romantic news uplifts your spirit. Parents require attention today. New ventures receive favorable support, start initiatives now while channeling family commitments with balance and clarity throughout the day. 

Virgo Horoscope Today

6/12
Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo: Read documents carefully before signing; parents’ health demands attention, so prioritize care and preventive measures. Keep environments clean for wellbeing. Students distracted, allow a short restorative break to regain focus and clarity.  

Libra Horoscope Today

7/12
Libra Horoscope Today

Libra: Inner peace and financial backing foster investment potential today; consider property or entrepreneurial starts. Parental bonds deepen. Singles should pause from romance and instead focus on stability and long-term plans for growth.

Scorpio Horoscope Today

8/12
Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio: Happiness returns as past losses convert to gains; work improves significantly. Couples discuss next steps in relationships, while children’s health requires vigilance. Embrace positive changes and rebuild momentum confidently and joyfully. 

 

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

9/12
Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius: Health is favorable and spiritual visits may occur solo; consider donating generously. Friends and family seek your counsel. An overseas work trip opportunity might surface, explore possibilities and prepare thoughtfully for travel prospects.

Capricorn Horoscope Today

10/12
Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn: Conspiracy fears surface around partnerships, beware misunderstandings. Singles may feel attracted to colleagues; parents question career choices causing friction. If diabetic or ill, stay close to home and manage health responsibly today. 

Aquarius Horoscope Today

11/12
Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius: Workload intensifies, causing domestic strain; attend to your partner’s needs to maintain relationship balance. New business partnership starters may begin; avoid property investments now. Focus on communication and sustainable workflow management. 

Pisces Horoscope Today

12/12
Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces: Old health issues resolve and energy returns, excel at work while leading colleagues admirably. Clean your space and harness strong student focus for study. Use renewed vitality to organize and advance ambitious goals today. 

