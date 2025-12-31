Advertisement
Horoscope Today, December 31, 2025, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Leo, Step Into The New Year With Confidence

Horoscope Today, 31 December 2025: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs — Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - know what the stars have in store for you today.

Updated:Dec 31, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Aries Horoscope Today

1/12
Aries Horoscope Today

Aries: Embrace spontaneity and leap into new opportunities, trust instincts as 2026 arrives. Celebrate unexpected chances with boldness and optimism; fresh beginnings favor courage and adventurous choices for meaningful growth ahead.

Taurus Horoscope Today

2/12
Taurus Horoscope Today

Taurus: Reflect on achievements and appreciate hard work; set intentions for continued success in 2026. Honor lessons learned and plan steady progress with grounded goals, your practical approach builds lasting momentum for next year. 

Gemini Horoscope Today

3/12
Gemini Horoscope Today

Gemini: Connect deeply with loved ones, share meaningful conversations and memories as 2026 arrives. Strengthen bonds, celebrate shared history, and step into the new year carrying warmth, connection, and renewed closeness.

Cancer Horoscope Today

4/12
Cancer Horoscope Today

Cancer: Seek inner healing and self-care to enter 2026 balanced; spend time in reflective practices. Nurture emotional wellbeing and gently prepare for upcoming adventures with restored clarity and strengthened resilience.

Leo Horoscope Today

5/12
Leo Horoscope Today

Leo: Shine brightly into 2026, celebrate achievements and step forward with charisma. Your confidence inspires others; launch into the new year with bold enthusiasm and a triumphant spirit to pursue big goals.

Virgo Horoscope Today

6/12
Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo: Organize thoughts and plan with clarity for a purposeful 2026 start. Prioritise mental wellbeing and structure ambitions; disciplined planning primes you for a focused, productive new year ahead.

Libra Horoscope Today

7/12
Libra Horoscope Today

Libra: Cultivate harmony and balance as 2026 begins, nurture relationships and personal pursuits. Aim for equilibrium in priorities and interactions to sustain peace and meaningful growth throughout the coming year.

Scorpio Horoscope Today

8/12
Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio: Transformative reflection suits December 31, use deep introspection to envision the powerful changes you wish to manifest in 2026. Set intent with courage and prepare for profound personal evolution ahead.

 

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

9/12
Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius: Seek adventure and welcome freedom entering 2026, embrace spontaneity and exploration. Step into the unknown with optimism, curiosity, and a willingness to learn from every new experience that comes your way.

Capricorn Horoscope Today

10/12
Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn: Reflect on accomplishments, set realistic goals, and build on strong foundations for 2026. Acknowledge hard work and plan methodically, ensuring steady progress and sustainable achievement throughout next year.

Aquarius Horoscope Today

11/12
Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius: Connect with community and shared visions as 2026 approaches, collaborate with like-minded individuals to create meaningful impact. Shared efforts multiply success and inspire collective momentum for the new year.

Pisces Horoscope Today

12/12
Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces: Trust intuition and set spiritually aligned intentions for 2026. Quiet reflection invites guidance, use inner wisdom to shape goals that nourish your soul and guide meaningful, heartfelt choices in the coming year. 

