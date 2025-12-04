Advertisement
Horoscope Today, December 4 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Capricorn, Discipline And Perseverance Define Your Day
Horoscope Today, December 4 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Capricorn, Discipline And Perseverance Define Your Day

Daily Horoscope Predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.
(Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)
 

Updated:Dec 04, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Aries

Creative energy surrounds you today. Let your imagination flow and take bold steps forward in your career. Trust your instincts completely, risk-taking now could open doors you never expected before.

Taurus

Your dedication and discipline shine today. Focus on precision, organisation, and steady progress. Every small, consistent effort pays off. Keep pushing forward, you’re building something strong and lasting in your career.

Gemini

Your words carry weight today. Express your thoughts confidently and connect meaningfully with others. Strong communication will attract opportunities and help you advance professionally with clarity and mutual understanding.

Cancer

Your intuition guides you powerfully today. Emotional awareness helps you handle challenges gracefully. Strengthen professional relationships by showing empathy and understanding, your sensitivity becomes your biggest advantage at work now.

Leo

Your leadership energy radiates today. Motivate those around you and take charge with confidence. By inspiring others through example, you’ll achieve major breakthroughs and recognition in your professional path.

Virgo

Analytical thinking and attention to detail serve you well today. Focus on organisation, structure, and refining your ideas. Problem-solving calmly and logically will bring success and professional satisfaction.

Libra

Collaboration leads to success today. Strengthen bonds through teamwork and diplomacy. When you align with others toward shared goals, collective energy propels you forward and enhances your career growth beautifully.

Scorpio

Your determination and passion fuel great success today. Trust your instincts and act decisively. Bold, focused effort will help you overcome barriers and achieve something transformative in your professional world.

Sagittarius

Optimism lights your path today. Embrace challenges with curiosity and courage. Take calculated risks, your adventurous mindset attracts new opportunities and pushes your professional growth beyond current boundaries.

Capricorn

Discipline and perseverance define your day. Focus on efficiency and progress, not perfection. By staying committed to your goals, you’ll make steady, tangible advancements in your career journey today.

Aquarius

Your originality stands out today. Approach work creatively and challenge outdated methods. Innovative thinking brings recognition and fresh possibilities, trust your unique vision to set you apart professionally.

Pisces

Empathy guides your professional interactions today. Use intuition to navigate situations and strengthen connections. Your understanding nature fosters harmony, trust, and progress within your workspace beautifully and meaningfully.

