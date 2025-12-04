Advertisement
NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, December 5, 2025, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Gemini, Let Others Take Lead For Now
Horoscope Today, December 5, 2025, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Gemini, Let Others Take Lead For Now

Horoscope Today 5 December 2025: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs — Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - know what the stars have in store for you today.

Updated:Dec 05, 2025, 06:10 AM IST
Aries Horoscope Today

Aries Horoscope Today

Slow down and let life unfold naturally today. You often rush ahead, but patience brings clarity now. Pace yourself, balance and timing will guide you better than competition ever could.

Taurus Horoscope Today

Taurus Horoscope Today

There’s quiet movement happening behind the scenes, but nothing harmful. Stay alert, not anxious. The stars encourage calm awareness, observe, adapt, and trust that unseen developments will ultimately support you.

Gemini Horoscope Today

Gemini Horoscope Today

Decision-making feels unclear under today’s circumstances, but that’s okay. Let others take the lead for now. Cosmic energy supports collaboration, sometimes releasing control helps you find the direction you truly need.

Cancer Horoscope Today

Cancer Horoscope Today

You’re expecting surprises, but not all unexpected events are bad. In fact, they’ll likely benefit you. Shift from caution to optimism, embracing change today could bring hidden blessings your way.

Leo Horoscope Today

Leo Horoscope Today

Stay positive even if luck seems off today. Your mindset determines your reality. What feels unlucky might simply be redirection, trust timing and continue radiating confidence and optimism forward.

Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo Horoscope Today

Though practical, you’re open-minded enough to evolve. If change feels right, act on it. Focus on your desired result and trust the universe to align circumstances beautifully in your favour.

Libra Horoscope Today

Libra Horoscope Today

You might overhear valuable information today, use it wisely. Strategic thinking can improve your finances. If others reveal too much, see it as an opportunity and make smart choices that reward you.

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio Horoscope Today

You don’t need to oversell yourself professionally. True worth is self-evident. If someone fails to recognise your value, they’re not meant to lead you. Trust your power and walk away.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Criticism may sting unusually today, but remember, it doesn’t define you. Stay focused on your goals and let opinions fade into background noise. Confidence and persistence will silence all doubts.

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Don’t feel intimidated by authority figures today. Collaboration can strengthen your position. Stay receptive, respect hierarchy, but remember your worth, you’re an asset, not a subordinate. Mutual respect ensures great outcomes.

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius Horoscope Today

After excitement comes calm, it’s natural. If your energy dips, rest instead of resisting it. You’ll recharge quickly and return to social, confident form just as the week approaches.

Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces Horoscope Today

Trust your intuition about someone new, it’s sharp today. Their motives may not align with yours, especially financially. Stay cautious, protect your interests, and let instincts guide you toward safety.

