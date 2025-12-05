Horoscope Today, December 6, 2025, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Scorpio, Avoid Workplace Arguments
Horoscope Today 6 December 2025: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs — Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - know what the stars have in store for you today.
Aries Horoscope Today
You’ve long played by the rules, but conformity no longer excites you. Craving independence, you’re ready to pursue passions fearlessly. Build a life that’s both creatively fulfilling and financially rewarding now.
Taurus Horoscope Today
Focus on your long-term goals today, but avoid risky inquiries, timing isn’t right. Emotions run high, so stay composed. Wearing black empowers you, shielding against negativity while restoring your determination beautifully.
Cancer Horoscope Today
Showcase your hidden brilliance today, it’ll impress everyone. Students earn recognition for outstanding work. Participate in charitable acts to balance karma. Wearing yellow attracts optimism and positive opportunities throughout your day.
Gemini Horoscope Today
A playful prank might backfire today, tread lightly. Future uncertainties may cause stress, but stay calm. Legal matters improve favourably soon. Wearing orange enhances positivity, bringing warmth, stability, and renewed emotional balance.
Leo Horoscope Today
Today favours partnerships, personally or professionally. A loved one encourages lifestyle changes, perhaps fitness or nutrition. Accept their guidance with gratitude. Wearing orange enhances charm and success in social and collaborative settings.
Virgo Horoscope Today
Fresh ideas spark inspiration today, professionally or personally. Spend quality time with loved ones who truly care. A talented woman enters your orbit, guiding and motivating you toward holistic self-improvement.
Libra Horoscope Today
Step beyond comfort zones today, growth awaits! Be cautious while driving, avoiding distractions. Professionally, positive feedback arrives from superiors. Spend time outdoors to recharge, clear your mind, and boost overall well-being.
Scorpio Horoscope Today
Engaging conversations keep you lively today. Avoid workplace arguments, they’ll only cause regret. Those living away may travel home happily. Wearing white brings serenity, healing energy, and emotional balance throughout the day.
Sagittarius Horoscope Today
Trust your intuition completely, it’s razor sharp today. Romance deepens as you and your partner cherish togetherness. Express affection freely. Wearing yellow keeps you joyful, magnetic, and vibrant from dawn to dusk.
Capricorn Horoscope Today
Spontaneous social invites arrive, embracing flexibility. Be cautious trusting charming strangers; appearances deceive. Wearing orange radiates joy and protection, helping you attract happiness while maintaining emotional and financial awareness.
Aquarius Horoscope Today
Expect surprises today, stay adaptable and dress sharply. You might meet your soulmate unexpectedly! Seek legal counsel if needed, and manage workplace stress carefully to protect health and mental balance.
Pisces Horoscope Today
Avoid messy situations today. Opt for splitting expenses, it’ll save resources. Children need extra care and focus now. Wearing blue keeps your energy cool, calm, and emotionally balanced all day.
