Horoscope Today, December 8, 2025, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Leo, You May Sense Distance In Friendships

Horoscope Today 8 December 2025: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs — Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - know what the stars have in store for you today.

 

Updated:Dec 08, 2025, 12:06 AM IST
Aries

Aries

Excitement fills your day! Monotony fades as a thrilling new challenge appears. Though demanding, it’ll energise you completely. Embrace the rush, enjoy every moment, and let adventure rekindle your passion.

 

Taurus

Taurus

Good news awaits you at work, promotion or new prospects may appear. Though unexpected, embrace them positively. Evening brings romance, so dress your best and enjoy the charm of love.

 

Gemini

Gemini

Health takes priority today. Avoid going out and rest at home. Work remotely if possible. Rejuvenate your mind and body, spend peaceful time reconnecting with loved ones and simple comforts.

 

Cancer

Cancer

An old connection resurfaces seeking support. Offer compassion, they once helped you too. Listen without judgment. At work, fresh opportunities arrive, accept them confidently and let kindness and ambition guide you forward.

 

Leo

Leo

You may sense distance in friendships today. Reconnect with people who once stood by you. Work can wait, nurture relationships and restore emotional balance by showing genuine care and appreciation.

 

Virgo

Virgo

A hectic morning awaits, but your efficiency shines through unfinished tasks. By afternoon, peace returns, spend quality time with loved ones or friends over coffee. You’ve earned a refreshing break.

 

Libra

Libra

Teamwork defines your day. Collaborate openly both at work and home. Share your ideas confidently, listen actively, and showcase leadership that inspires harmony and shared progress in every sphere.

 

Scorpio

Scorpio

Today brings admiration and respect from those around you. Trust your intuition, it’ll guide wise decisions. Follow your heart sincerely, and everything you choose today will benefit you and others.

 

Sagittarius

Sagittarius

Tasks left incomplete yesterday finally reach success today. Efficiency and luck align, making this day highly productive. Expect accomplishments, appreciation, and pleasant surprises boosting your spirit throughout the day.

 

Capricorn

Capricorn

You might feel others controlling situations today. Step back gracefully, let them contribute. Stay open to suggestions, respond kindly, and express opinions gently to maintain peace and mutual understanding.

 

Aquarius

Aquarius

Frustration might build at home or work. Breathe deeply and meditate to realign. A loved one’s sweet surprise will lift your mood, care for your health and restore emotional balance.

 

Pisces

Pisces

New financial ideas emerge, don’t rush decisions. Evaluate carefully, noting pros and cons. Seek advice from someone reliable before committing. Thoughtful planning today ensures long-term stability and lasting financial growth.

 

