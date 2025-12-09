Advertisement
NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, December 9, 2025, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Libra, Your Persuasion Powers Peak Today
Horoscope Today, December 9, 2025, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Libra, Your Persuasion Powers Peak Today

Daily Horoscope Predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.
Updated:Dec 09, 2025, 12:26 AM IST
Aries Horoscope Today

Aries Horoscope Today

Your career shines brightly today, expect recognition and praise from colleagues. Romance also blossoms as someone’s interest becomes clear. Take the initiative and embrace both love and success with confident enthusiasm.

Taurus Horoscope Today

Taurus Horoscope Today

Energy surges through your day, sports, projects, and social plans keep you active. Manage finances wisely; save extra for stability. Balance enthusiasm with prudence to ensure lasting productivity and security.

Gemini Horoscope Today

Gemini Horoscope Today

Stay authentic today. Resist changing to please others; your individuality is your charm. Confidence in who you are will naturally attract respect, admiration, and appreciation from everyone around you.

Cancer Horoscope Today

Cancer Horoscope Today

If life feels dull, transform it yourself. Redecorate, rearrange, and refresh your surroundings to inspire motivation. A lively environment enhances focus and lifts your spirits, turning monotony into creative energy.

Leo Horoscope Today

Leo Horoscope Today

Be cautious with finances today, avoid placing all investments in one area. Work remains easygoing, and quality family time later strengthens bonds beautifully. Stability comes from balance, not overexertion.

Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo Horoscope Today

Your time is valuable, guard it well. Finish personal tasks before assisting others. A workout boosts motivation and positivity, setting an energetic tone for a productive, focused, and healthy week ahead.

Libra Horoscope Today

Libra Horoscope Today

Your persuasion powers peak today! With charm and confidence, you can achieve anything you seek. Use your irresistible energy to turn situations in your favour, professionally and personally. Seize opportunities!

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Major professional success arrives, you’ve earned it. Celebrate the breakthrough you’ve long awaited. Later, reconnect with family and friends; their affection grounds you after today’s career triumphs and emotional highs.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Your hard work finally gains recognition! Expect a golden career opportunity. Don’t remain passive, embrace activity and curiosity. Get out, explore, and say yes to everything that fuels growth.

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Time favours you today. With fewer responsibilities, indulge in long-delayed goals or pleasures. Use your free hours productively, life rarely pauses, but today it offers space for joy and reflection.

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Your intuition leads perfectly, trust it! Express initiative by volunteering for a new project; your ambition will impress superiors. Success follows courage today, so take decisive steps toward advancement.

Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces Horoscope Today

Romance awakens beautifully, love flows again after quiet times. Family admiration warms your heart, and professional praise uplifts you further. Enjoy this fulfilling balance of affection, encouragement, and well-deserved success.

