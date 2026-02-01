Advertisement
Horoscope Today, February 1, 2026, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Leo, new doors are opening for you

Horoscope Today, February 1, 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces, know what the stars have in store for you today.

Updated:Feb 01, 2026, 05:26 AM IST
Aries Horoscope Today

1/12
Aries Horoscope Today

Aries: Embrace a surge of productivity this month. Tackle long-overdue tasks at work or home with vigor. Use today’s energy to finalize leftover projects and clear your space for new, exciting opportunities.

Taurus Horoscope Today

2/12
Taurus

Taurus: Adventure awaits as you step into fresh surroundings today. Whether traveling, moving house, or changing offices, movement is your lucky charm. Trust that these changes will lead to very favorable outcomes.

 

Gemini Horoscope Today

3/12
Gemini

Gemini: Prioritize your well-being by avoiding unnecessary risks. When tasks pile up, stay calm and create a structured plan. A little organization will transform your stress into a highly productive, successful result.

Cancer Horoscope Today

4/12
Cancer

Cancer: Lingering issues, especially personal conflicts, find beautiful resolutions today. Trust the universe to settle what felt uncertain. Keep your faith strong, as solutions are flowing naturally toward you right now.

Leo Horoscope Today

5/12
Leo

Leo: While career demands may feel intense, view this workload as a badge of responsibility. New doors are opening for you. Stay alert, especially in business, for a lucky opportunity knocking your door.

Virgo Horoscope Today

6/12
Virgo

Virgo: Financial abundance shines on you today, making it perfect for future investments. While it is wise to save for rainy days, do not hesitate to treat yourself to something truly special.

Libra Horoscope Today

7/12
Libra

Libra: Remember your incredible inner strength when facing life’s uncertainties. You have the power to overcome any obstacle. Lean on supportive loved ones today, and you will emerge stronger than ever.

Scorpio Horoscope Today

8/12
Scorpio

Scorpio: A proactive energy drives you toward efficiency today. Focus on completing your current major projects before starting anything new. Finishing what you began ensures your path remains clear.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

9/12
Sagittarius

Sagittarius: Start this month by surrounding yourself with love and family. Even if work feels hectic, prioritizing your closest relationships brings joy. Positive vibes from your inner circle will fuel your relationships.

 

Capricorn Horoscope Today

10/12
Capricorn

Capricorn: Financial luck is on your side, potentially bringing raises or lucrative investment opportunities. Pay close attention to these prospects. Use your resources wisely to ensure long-term growth and personal prosperity.

Aquarius Horoscope Today

11/12
Aquarius

Aquarius: Your sharp intelligence shines brightly at work, helping you excel among your peers. Stay grounded and let your achievements speak for themselves. Success comes naturally when you lead with quiet determination.

 

Pisces Horoscope Today

12/12
Pisces

Pisces: Your finances are in great shape, so let go of those worries. Focus instead on nurturing your personal relationships. Spending quality time with people who truly care brings immense emotional satisfaction.

