NewsPhotosHoroscope today, February 12, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Gemini, focus on quality time with your family
Horoscope today, February 12, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Gemini, focus on quality time with your family

Horoscope Today, February 12, 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces, know what the stars have in store for you today.

Updated:Feb 12, 2026, 05:26 AM IST
Aries Horoscope Today

Aries Horoscope Today

Aries: Focus on making important decisions regarding your home and partner today. By avoiding workplace conflicts and prioritizing your household, you will create a nurturing environment that strengthens your most cherished moments.

Taurus Horoscope Today

Taurus Horoscope Today

Taurus: Your inner strength fuels brilliant, innovative ideas at work today. Channel this creative energy into revamping your home. Investing in gold or fixed assets will bring you extra good luck.

Gemini Horoscope Today

Gemini Horoscope Today

Gemini: Prepare well for any big presentations to calm your nerves today. Focusing on quality time with your family and parents provides the emotional support you need to excel professionally and spiritually.

Cancer Horoscope Today

Cancer Horoscope Today

Cancer: Beautiful blessings from your elders ensure a cheerful day ahead. While singles should focus on their careers, couples can look forward to a lovely romantic evening together. Embrace a new challenge.

Leo Horoscope Today

Leo Horoscope Today

Leo: Use your natural patience to navigate workplace challenges and maintain your productivity. After a busy day, unwinding with friends through social activities will perfectly refresh your spirit and bring much needed peace.

Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo: Your spiritual side shines as you help others today. Positive news from distant family brings happiness, and your parents fully support your choices. Students will find great joy in their results.

Libra Horoscope Today

Libra Horoscope Today

Libra: Lean on the wisdom of your elders to resolve any temporary trust issues today. Spending quiet time in meditation will bring you peace, ensuring all your concerns dissipate by sunset.

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio: An influential person helps expand your professional network today, leading to great success. Past investments yield substantial gains, and your social life is filled with exciting, deep connections with friends. 

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius: Your confidence makes you a natural leader at work today. By staying focused on your long-term goals, you will find immense satisfaction while relaxing with your friends and family.

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn: Use your creativity to refresh your office or home today. As your investments grow, explore new hobbies with your partner to add excitement to your life. Success follows your inspiration. 

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius: Focus on building a strong foundation for your future family today. Practicing patience with your loved ones helps them understand your goals, creating a supportive environment for your long-term success.

Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces: Your enthusiastic focus at work catches your boss's eye, potentially leading to rewarding incentives. Any health issues resolve today, allowing you and your family to enjoy a very relaxed day. 

