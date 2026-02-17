Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3015642https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/horoscope-today-february-17-2026-by-astrologer-sundeep-kochar-aquarius-reach-out-to-your-friends-and-colleagues-3015642
NewsPhotosHoroscope today, February 17, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Aquarius, reach out to your friends and colleagues
photoDetails

Horoscope today, February 17, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Aquarius, reach out to your friends and colleagues

Horoscope Today, February 17, 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces, know what the stars have in store for you today.

 

Updated:Feb 17, 2026, 05:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Aries Horoscope Today

1/12
Aries Horoscope Today

Aries: Today brings a surge of energy perfect for tackling new challenges. Your proactive approach will lead to impressive results, so move forward with courage and trust in your remarkable abilities.

Follow Us

Taurus Horoscope Today

2/12
Taurus Horoscope Today

Taurus: Seek comfort in your favorite activities today to recharge your spirit. Taking time for yourself ensures you maintain the inner peace necessary to handle your daily responsibilities with total grace.

Follow Us

Gemini Horoscope Today

3/12
Gemini Horoscope Today

Gemini: Intellectual curiosity leads you to fascinating new discoveries today. Engage in deep learning or thoughtful conversations to expand your mind and gain valuable insights that will benefit your future path.

Follow Us

Cancer Horoscope Today

4/12
Cancer Horoscope Today

Cancer: Trust the universe to provide exactly what you need today. By maintaining a positive outlook, you will find that doors open easily, leading you toward the happiness and security. 

Follow Us

Leo Horoscope Today

5/12
Leo Horoscope Today

Leo: Your generosity of spirit makes a positive impact on others today. By sharing your time and talents, you will experience a deep sense of satisfaction and build very strong connections.

Follow Us

Virgo Horoscope Today

6/12
Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo: Attention to detail pays off today as you finalize a major project. Your dedication to excellence is noticed and appreciated, paving the way for future recognition and professional career growth.

Follow Us

Libra Horoscope Today

7/12
Libra Horoscope Today

Libra: Balance your social life with moments of quiet reflection today. Finding this equilibrium allows you to enjoy the company of others while staying connected to your own inner peaceful wisdom.

Follow Us

Scorpio Horoscope Today

8/12
Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio: Your focus is unwavering today, allowing you to achieve great things. Stay dedicated to your goals, and you will find that your persistence leads to the successful outcomes you desire.

Follow Us

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

9/12
Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius: Adventure calls to you today, encouraging you to step outside your comfort zone. Embracing new experiences with an open mind will lead to exciting discoveries and a renewed sense of.

Follow Us

Capricorn Horoscope Today

10/12
Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn: Financial wisdom guides your decisions today, ensuring your long-term prosperity. By staying grounded and focused on your goals, you are creating a secure and successful future for yourself and family.

Follow Us

Aquarius Horoscope Today

11/12
Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius: Your social network provides valuable support today. Reach out to friends and colleagues to share your ideas, as collaboration will lead to innovative solutions and a great sense of community. 

Follow Us

Pisces Horoscope Today

12/12
Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces: Compassion for yourself and others brings deep peace today. By practicing kindness, you create a harmonious environment that supports your emotional well-being and helps you grow into your best.

Follow Us
EntertainmentHoroscope todaydaily horoscopevirgo horoscopetaurus horoscopeScorpio HoroscopeSagittarius HoroscopePisces HoroscopeLibra Horoscopeleo horoscopegemini horoscopeCapricorn HoroscopeCancer Horoscopearies horoscopeAquarius Horoscope
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
Latest Malayalam releases
From Chatha Pacha to Mindiyum Paranjum: Latest Malayalam, Tamil & Telugu OTT releases on Netflix, ZEE5 and others
camera icon10
title
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026
Meet 5 players who may have played their last India vs Pakistan during T20 WC 2026 clash; Suryakumar Yadav to Babar Azam; Check list
camera icon8
title
Indian Safari
India's 7 safari destinations: From Assam to Rajasthan - Discover country’s thrilling wildlife trails
camera icon8
title
O Romeo
From O'Romeo to Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai: 7 Bollywood films inspired by real-life gangsters and their true stories that will shock you
camera icon10
title
World's tallest residential building
World's 10 tallest residential buildings: Top one is 1,550 feet tall and per apartment costs Rs 74 crore, NOT Burj Khalifa, its name is.... | Check