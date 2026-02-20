Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3018795https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/horoscope-today-february-20-2026-by-astrologer-sundeep-kochar-capricorn-stay-grounded-and-focused-on-your-long-term-goals-3018795
NewsPhotosHoroscope today, February 20, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Capricorn, stay grounded and focused on your long-term goals
photoDetails

Horoscope today, February 20, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Capricorn, stay grounded and focused on your long-term goals

Horoscope Today, February 20, 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces, know what the stars have in store for you today.

 

Updated:Feb 20, 2026, 05:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Aries

1/12
Aries

Take a moment to appreciate your recent achievements today. Your consistent hard work is paying off beautifully. Stay focused on your primary goals, and you will continue to see wonderful.

Follow Us

Taurus

2/12
Taurus

Financial stability is a highlight for you today. Trust your practical instincts when making decisions. Spending quality time with loved ones will bring you a sense of deep and lasting.

Follow Us

Gemini

3/12
Gemini

Your communication skills help you bridge gaps today. Clear dialogue leads to successful collaborations at work. Embrace new ideas with an open mind, as they will lead to very exciting.

Follow Us

Cancer

4/12
Cancer

Focus on your physical health today by staying active. A balanced routine provides the energy you need. Your positive mindset attracts favorable circumstances, making it a truly productive and happy.

Follow Us

Leo

5/12
Leo

Your leadership qualities are on full display today. Trust your vision and inspire others with your confidence. A creative project will bring you much joy and professional recognition very soon.

Follow Us

Virgo

6/12
Virgo

Organization helps you achieve great efficiency today. Tidying your workspace clears your mind for better focus. Your attention to detail ensures that every task you complete is of the highest.

Follow Us

Libra

7/12
Libra

Harmony flows through your social interactions today. Your ability to mediate brings peace to those around you. Enjoy the supportive atmosphere, as it fuels your creativity and personal growth beautifully.

Follow Us

Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

Your determination leads to a significant breakthrough today. Stay committed to your path and trust your strength. Success is well within your reach if you maintain your current powerful momentum.

Follow Us

Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Optimism attracts wonderful new connections today. Share your enthusiastic spirit with everyone you meet. Your joyful energy creates a positive ripple effect, bringing happiness to you and those around you.

Follow Us

Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Wise financial decisions today build a secure future. Your disciplined approach is your greatest asset. Stay grounded and focused on long-term goals to ensure your continued prosperity and personal success.

Follow Us

Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

Your unique perspective is highly valued by your peers today. Share your innovative thoughts with confidence. Your original ideas have the power to create positive change in your professional environment. 

Follow Us

Pisces

12/12
Pisces

Trust your intuition when navigating emotional situations today. Your compassionate nature brings comfort to others. Deep connections are strengthened through your vulnerability and genuine kindness, leading to much inner peace.

Follow Us
EntertainmentHoroscope todaydaily horoscopevirgo horoscopetaurus horoscopeScorpio HoroscopeSagittarius HoroscopePisces HoroscopeLibra Horoscopeleo horoscopegemini horoscopeCapricorn HoroscopeCancer Horoscopearies horoscopeAquarius Horoscope
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
Rajpal Yadav case
Who Is Madhav Gopal Agrawal? The businessman who lent Rajpal Yadav money, cried and begged him to repay and what went down behind them?
camera icon7
title
KKR
4 players who could replace injured Matheesha Pathirana in KKR squad for IPL 2026: Fazalhaq Farooqi, Gerald Coetzee and...
camera icon8
title
Total Lunar Eclipse 2026
Total Lunar Eclipse 2026: Want to see stunning Blood Moon? Here are 5 best places around the World
camera icon12
title
KKR
KKR predicted playing XI for IPL 2026 in absence of Matheesha Pathirana, Harshit Rana: Finn Allen-Ajinkya Rahane to open, Cameron Green to bat at...
camera icon7
title
Indian Railways
5 most scenic Vande Bharat routes for leisure train travel