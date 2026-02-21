Advertisement
Horoscope today, February 21, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Scorpio, stay observant and trust your instincts
Horoscope today, February 21, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Scorpio, stay observant and trust your instincts

Horoscope Today, February 20 , 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces, know what the stars have in store for you today.

Updated:Feb 21, 2026, 05:26 AM IST
Aries

Aries

A surge of creative energy helps you solve problems today. Approach challenges with a fresh perspective. Your enthusiasm is contagious, making it a great day for team projects and collaborative.

Taurus

Taurus

Comfort and relaxation are your priorities today. Take time to enjoy the simple pleasures of life. Nurturing your home environment brings a sense of security and great peace of mind.

Gemini

Gemini

Intellectual pursuits bring you great satisfaction today. Engage in learning or stimulating debate. Your quick wit helps you navigate complex information, leading to valuable insights and exciting new career possibilities.

Cancer

Cancer

Emotional clarity helps you move forward with confidence today. Trust your feelings and express them honestly. This authenticity strengthens your bonds with loved ones and brings a sense of today.

Leo

Leo

Your charisma attracts positive attention today. Use this influence to advocate for your ideas. Your warmth and generosity make a lasting impression on everyone you encounter during your busy day.

Virgo

Virgo

Practical planning leads to successful outcomes today. Focus on the details of your projects. Your hard work is noticed by superiors, paving the way for future rewards and professional advancement.

Libra

Libra

Today is perfect for finding balance in your daily routine. Prioritize both work and self-care. This equilibrium ensures you stay energized and ready to handle any task with total grace.

Scorpio

Scorpio

Your focus is sharp, allowing you to uncover new opportunities. Stay observant and trust your instincts. Your dedicated efforts will lead to significant progress in your personal and professional life.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius

Adventure and discovery are highlighted for you today. Explore new places or ideas with curiosity. Your open-hearted approach leads to wonderful experiences that broaden your perspective and bring great today.

Capricorn

Capricorn

Stability and discipline bring you peace of mind today. Stick to your schedule and complete your tasks. Your reliability is appreciated by others, fostering a supportive and very productive environment.

Aquarius

Aquarius

Socializing brings inspiration and new ideas today. Connect with friends and like-minded individuals. These interactions fuel your creativity and help you see the world from a very exciting perspective today.

Pisces

Pisces

Compassion for yourself leads to inner healing today. Practice self-care and listen to your heart. This nurturing approach provides the emotional strength needed to pursue your dreams with total confidence.

