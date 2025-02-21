Horoscope Today, February 21 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Cancer, Trust In Your Abilities
Daily Horoscope Predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.
Aries
The moon's energy today might make you want to try new things, but now isn't the best time for experimentation. You have a lot to manage, so it's wiser to stay focused on what’s already on your plate rather than adding more to your schedule.
Taurus
Socialising might feel overwhelming today, but you don't have to engage if you’re not up for it. If you’d rather stay in and enjoy some solitude, there's no harm in that. Take the time you need for yourself.
Gemini
Your intuition is usually spot-on, Gemini. If you're feeling a certain way, trust your instincts and follow through. If you’ve been expecting something from someone, it's best to let go of those expectations — it’s not going to happen today. Do what feels right to you.
Cancer
The task ahead might seem daunting at first, but don’t worry — you'll find it easier once you take that first step. Your skills will flow effortlessly, and there's no reason you can't accomplish what you’ve set out to do. Trust in your abilities.
Leo
Today, you may realise that you still have a long way to go to reach your goals. Don’t get discouraged by this. You have the strength to push through, and things will fall into place when the time is right. Give yourself the time to grow.
Virgo
People will be inspired by you today, and you may find others seeking your guidance. Be careful with the advice you give — if you're not sure, it’s better to redirect them to someone else. At work, you’ll find yourself in a leadership role, so choose your words carefully.
Libra
If you're feeling intimidated by those around you, it’s a sign of low self-confidence. It’s time to focus on building self-love and inner confidence. Spend time reflecting and meditating to bring peace to your mind. Gradually, you’ll become more comfortable in social situations.
Scorpio
Today is a great day to dive into your interests, whether work-related or personal. You tend to focus on your tasks without enjoying them, but today is different. Take the opportunity to enjoy what you do — luck is on your side.
Sagittarius
You’ll receive the recognition and responsibility you've worked hard for today. You’ve earned it, so make the most of it. This is your chance to showcase your skills and prove yourself to everyone around you, ensuring they can’t undermine your achievements.
Capricorn
You might not feel enthusiastic about what's happening today, but don’t let it bring down your mood. Sometimes you just have to adapt to the circumstances around you. Today might be one of those days where you need to go with the flow.
Aquarius
You may find yourself in competition with someone today, both striving to be the best. There's no harm in proving yourself and reaching for the top. The key is to combine kindness with your skill, and no one will be able to surpass you.
Pisces
Letting go of the past can be painful, but it’s the best way to move forward. Holding onto old grudges or memories will only disturb your peace of mind. Today, focus on releasing what’s behind you and shift your attention to the present and your future.
