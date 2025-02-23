Advertisement
NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, February 23 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Aquarius, Today You May Struggle To Distinguish What’s Right Or Wrong Horoscope Today, February 23 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Aquarius, Today You May Struggle To Distinguish What’s Right Or Wrong
Horoscope Today, February 23 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Aquarius, Today You May Struggle To Distinguish What’s Right Or Wrong

Daily horoscope predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.

Updated:Feb 23, 2025, 05:25 AM IST
Aries

Aries

Exploring new places can be exciting, but today you may not feel the urge to discover unfamiliar spots. Instead, you'll be drawn to familiar places from your past, sparking a wave of nostalgia. Embrace these moments and enjoy the comfort of what feels familiar.

 

Taurus

You may need to have a conversation with someone today to clear up any misunderstandings. It's important to make them a priority and communicate openly to resolve whatever is troubling both of you. Once you talk things through, the issues will likely resolve themselves.

Gemini

There’s a lot of unfinished business around you, which is distracting you from your tasks. Take some time to meditate and clear your mind, then focus on the work at hand. Anything left undone will take care of itself in due time, so concentrate on what you can complete today.

Cancer

Today, people will seek your company due to your cheerful energy. You’ll find yourself at the center of attention, which you enjoy. However, be careful not to get too caught up in the spotlight and forget about your responsibilities.

Leo

Keep your finances separate from your personal relationships. Avoid borrowing money from family or lending it to them, as it can cause tension. If there are any money-related issues, stay calm and use them as a learning experience for the future.

Virgo

You may feel uncertain about your feelings toward someone today. It’s okay not to have clarity right away. By the end of the day, the situation will unfold, and you’ll better understand how you truly feel, allowing you to act accordingly.

Libra

Be patient today. You’re eagerly anticipating things to come, but rushing won’t help. If you can remain patient, you’ll have the chance to fully appreciate what’s already on its way. Remember, patience pays off.

Scorpio

Someone in your life is keeping you intrigued and guessing—perhaps a secret admirer? While the curiosity to uncover their identity may tempt you, it’s more fun to savor the mystery. Take the day to enjoy the thrill, and you can play detective tomorrow.

Sagittarius

If you’re feeling stuck, think about someone who has inspired you in the past. Reach out to them for advice. It's okay to feel a little lost, but it doesn't mean you should stop moving forward. Reconnect with your inspiration and get back on track.

 

Capricorn

Don’t hesitate to ask for help when you need it. You’re highly capable, but everyone needs assistance sometimes. Asking for help doesn’t make you any less skilled—it just makes you human. When you reach out, you’ll receive the support you need.

Aquarius

Today, you may struggle to distinguish what’s right or wrong, making it difficult to form opinions. It’s best to keep your thoughts to yourself and avoid engaging with others too much. If you’re not feeling social, it’s okay to take a step back.

Pisces

Get involved with what’s happening around you today, or you may start to feel excluded. If something feels uncomfortable, it’s okay to avoid it, but otherwise, don’t hold back from participating. Engaging with others will help you feel more connected.

