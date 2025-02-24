Advertisement
Horoscope Today, February 24 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Libra, Situation With Someone From Your Past May Cause Tension
Horoscope Today, February 24 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Libra, Situation With Someone From Your Past May Cause Tension

Daily horoscope predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.

Updated:Feb 24, 2025, 05:25 AM IST
Aries

1/12
Aries

Forget your to-do list today—new opportunities are about to come your way at work. You’ll be presented with fresh projects to choose from, and they’ll give you a chance to view your interests in a completely new light. Take your time to assess these opportunities, as they are key to what’s ahead for you.

Taurus

2/12

Today, your mind will be flooded with intellectual ideas. The challenge will be figuring out how to bring them all to life. You'll need plenty of resources and support, but don't let the workload overwhelm you. With proper planning, you'll be able to manage everything and get it done.

Gemini

3/12

Today, you might face some tension at work as someone tries to challenge your position. This person won’t make it easy for you to advance, but you can’t let them take what you’ve earned. Stand your ground and fight to keep what’s rightfully yours.

Cancer

4/12

When challenges arise at work, don’t shy away from them. Your skills will be tested today, so it’s important to find practical solutions to any issues that come up. Show others that you’re capable of much more than they might think.

Leo

5/12

Your workspace could use some sprucing up. Add a few personal touches to your desk to make it feel more inviting. When your environment feels comfortable and inspiring, you'll be able to focus better and enjoy your work more.

Virgo

6/12

You’re going to feel a strong connection with someone new at an event today. It might feel a bit intimidating, especially since you’re not used to starting new connections, but embracing this new experience could be just what you need. Keep an open mind and let the love you deserve come your way.

Libra

7/12

A situation with someone from your past might cause some tension today. Don’t mistake this for a good sign—it’s important to remember why things ended. They might try to charm you with sweet messages, but stay firm and remember that they belong in the past.

Scorpio

8/12

Today is all about fun, so enjoy the moment. Don’t rush into anything serious with someone—sometimes a light, casual fling can be exactly what you need. Relax and let love come to you naturally when the time is right.

Sagittarius

9/12

While meeting new people is exciting for you, today it’s better to stick with your familiar circle. You’re more likely to find a spark with someone you already know rather than a stranger. Keep your eyes open for an unexpected connection tonight.

 

Capricorn

10/12

Mixing work and pleasure can be tricky, but sometimes taking a risk can lead to something interesting. Pay attention to the way someone is looking at you—they’ve been eyeing you for a while, and it might just be someone you’re interested in too. Take the chance to strike up a conversation.

Aquarius

11/12

Things might get a little tense between you and someone close to you today. Disagreements could arise out of nowhere, but it’s likely due to a lack of communication. Instead of clashing with them, try talking things through. Open communication will help ease your frustration.

 

Pisces

12/12

When things get complicated in your love life, seeking advice from someone with more experience can be incredibly helpful. Sometimes it’s hard to see things clearly when you’re too close to the situation, but someone on the outside can offer a fresh perspective and guide you through your dilemma.

