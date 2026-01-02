Advertisement
Horoscope Today, January 2, 2026, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Libra, Turn Away From Worries

Horoscope Today, January 2, 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - know what the stars have in store for you today.

Updated:Jan 02, 2026, 05:26 AM IST
Aries Horoscope Today

1/12
Aries: Powerful portals are opening now; embrace a fresh start with determination. Ignore minor distractions and focus on your great ambition. Lay strong foundations for a year of celebration and fortune. Your voice is magical and fully supported. 

 

Taurus Horoscope Today

2/12
Taurus: Letting go of past nostalgia allows you to fully engage in the present moment. Tranquility and happiness are found in your now. Focus on creating deep synergy today for a cohesive and successful year ahead. Be fully present.

Gemini Horoscope Today

3/12
Gemini: The New Year encourages you to look past old memories and fully commit to your present. Focus on your mind’s eye for clarity and peace. Synergy is your theme today, bringing happiness and cohesiveness. Embrace your vibrant now completely.

Cancer Horoscope Today

4/12
Cancer: Stand strong as forward momentum leads you to sunny, brighter shores. Uphold firm boundaries as you acclimate to your radiant new light. You decide who gains access to your powerful energy this year. Hold your ground with grace. 

Leo Horoscope Today

5/12
Leo: It's a wonderful time for a courageous and joyful fresh start. Listen to your heart's deepest, gentlest voice for guidance. Embrace new partnerships and collaborations now. Take the next steps to advance relationships to a beautiful new level. 

Virgo Horoscope Today

6/12
Virgo: Lead with your creative intuition; rules are meant to be broken with style. You are not stuck; you just need a new perspective. Your heart holds the powerful potential to turn challenges into gold. Play and have fun today. 

Libra Horoscope Today

7/12
Libra: Turn away from worries and embrace the warm sun of a new beginning. Seek quiet time to find your wisest, guiding voice within. True purpose is found in service, not just outer allure. Return to tasks with a clearer heart. 

Scorpio Horoscope Today

8/12
Scorpio: Every word you speak casts a powerful spell on your year ahead. Banish what no longer serves you with strength and resolve. It is time to renew your passion and deeply fall in love with your life. Get off the treadmill.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

9/12
Sagittarius: This is your time for deep soul replenishment and clear-eyed assessment. Be willing to take a chance and bring your soul vision to life. Disengage from draining energy; give your all only to what truly nurtures you.

Capricorn Horoscope Today

10/12
Capricorn: You are successfully leaving past heartache behind to start anew. Slow down today to deliberately choose your next focus and ships. This year calls for precise, focused action, not excess resilience. Reassess and re-evaluate with wisdom.

Aquarius Horoscope Today

11/12
Aquarius: Don't let doubt overshadow your big creative potential today. Rest your swords; a year of work doesn't happen in a day. You have amazing inner strength and clever ways to manage change. Tap into your inner zen power. 

Pisces Horoscope Today

12/12
Pisces: You have evolved into a true visionary; set your sights high and sail your ships. Choose to engage with kindness and patience towards yourself. Maintain a long-term outlook. Ignore the haters; it is all beautifully coming together for you. 

