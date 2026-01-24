Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3009890https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/horoscope-today-january-24-2026-by-astrologer-sundeep-kochar-aquarius-focus-and-determination-will-open-new-doors-3009890
NewsPhotosHoroscope today, January 24, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Aquarius, focus and determination will open new doors
photoDetails

Horoscope today, January 24, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Aquarius, focus and determination will open new doors

Horoscope Today, January 24, 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces, know what the stars have in store for you today.

Updated:Jan 24, 2026, 05:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Aries

1/12
Aries

Clear communication brings understanding today. Emotional awareness helps you stay centered. Accept support from others and maintain grace during conversations. Progress grows as you embrace calm reactions and allow harmony to guide your choices.

Follow Us

Taurus

2/12
Taurus

Mindful spending strengthens long term stability. Choosing simple joys supports comfort and ease. Free activities bring relaxation. Confidence grows as you prioritize financial wisdom and create positive habits that align with your future goals.

Follow Us

Gemini

3/12
Gemini

Practical choices enhance financial wellbeing today. Simple alternatives keep you balanced. Comfort comes from meaningful moments rather than material things. Appreciation for what you have strengthens your confidence and encourages thoughtful decisions.

Follow Us

Cancer

4/12
Cancer

Adapting traditions with openness strengthens harmony. Fresh ideas bring unity and refreshing perspectives. Creative collaboration deepens connection. New contributions inspire enthusiasm and help everyone feel included and valued today.

Follow Us

Leo

5/12
Leo

Love feels exciting when approached with balance. Gentle creativity enhances connection without overwhelming your partner. Meaningful gestures create warmth. Emotional awareness keeps relationships steady while allowing room for fresh romantic spark.

Follow Us

Virgo

6/12
Virgo

Innovative thinking inspires you today. Creative ideas delight family conversations. Professional circles benefit from measured suggestions. Share thoughtfully to build positive impressions. Inspiration flows as you blend originality with practical awareness.

Follow Us

Libra

7/12
Libra

Big visions thrive when paired with gentle planning. Break ideas into manageable steps. Practical organization supports progress. Your dedication transforms dreams into achievements with patience and steady focus.

Follow Us

Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

Recognition arrives through your consistent dedication. Appreciation uplifts your confidence. Stay humble while celebrating progress. Collaboration strengthens achievements and highlights shared effort bringing harmony and motivation.

Follow Us

Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Positive change feels inspiring today. Courage supports new beginnings. Evaluate risks with care. Trust your instincts and choose balanced steps. Personal growth blossoms as you welcome fresh possibilities.

Follow Us

Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Setting boundaries protects your peace. Kindly expressing needs strengthens relationships. Supportive connections respect your space. Emotional balance improves as you prioritize comfort and clear communication.

Follow Us

Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

Busy energy sparks productivity. Professional opportunities unfold through bold action. Networking enhances visibility and supports goals. Focus and determination bring meaningful results and open new doors today.

Follow Us

Pisces

12/12
Pisces

Balanced optimism guides your decisions. Awareness strengthens planning. Considering outcomes ensures confidence. Thoughtful preparation helps you stay grounded while embracing your naturally positive approach to life.

Follow Us
EntertainmentHoroscope todaydaily horoscopevirgo horoscopetaurus horoscopeScorpio HoroscopeSagittarius HoroscopePisces HoroscopeLibra Horoscopeleo horoscopegemini horoscopeCapricorn HoroscopeCancer Horoscopearies horoscopeAquarius Horoscope
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
High cost of living
World's costliest countries where living dents your pocket: 10 nations with high expenses
camera icon7
title
Weekend Watchlist
Weekend OTT releases: Tere Ishk Mein to Gustaakh Ishq, 7 must-watch movies to stream ahead of Republic Day
camera icon10
title
January long weekend trip
From Jaipur to Varanasi: 8 best places you must visit this long weekend on January 24, 25 and 26
camera icon6
title
Indian Navy
Indian Navy set to get Black Shark Torpedoes: Italy’s lethal submarine killer explained
camera icon14
title
Pakistan U19 controversy
Another match-fixing scandal in Pakistan cricket? Deliberate slowdown to knock Scotland out sparks controversy