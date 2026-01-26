Advertisement
NewsPhotosHoroscope today, January 26, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Gemini, focus and support will bring your academic success
Horoscope today, January 26, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Gemini, focus and support will bring your academic success

Horoscope Today, January 26, 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces, know what the stars have in store for you today.

 

Updated:Jan 26, 2026, 05:26 AM IST
Aries

1/12
Aries

Meditation strengthens inner calm today. Smart budgeting supports stability. Business prospects appear promising. Peace grows as family issues resolve. Travel may feel rushed, so take it easy. Property concerns require patience. Academic focus brings excellent progress.

Taurus

2/12
Taurus

Financial matters start turning in your favor. Freelancing tasks become manageable with organization. Your support uplifts loved ones. Visiting relatives brings joy. Adjusting to new surroundings strengthens resilience. Generosity helps someone meaningfully and brightens your day.

Gemini

3/12
Gemini

Resourcefulness strengthens financial progress. Delegation boosts productivity. Family achievements bring happiness. Travel feels smooth and refreshing. Property dealings bring rewarding possibilities. Academic success increases through dedication and strong connections.

Cancer

4/12
Cancer

Meditation relieves stress and supports emotional balance. Finances improve comfortably. Peace of mind becomes your priority. A cheerful visitor brightens your home. Travel flows smoothly. Property matters progress positively. Academic achievements boost your confidence beautifully.

Leo

5/12
Leo

New routines energize your fitness. Bargains bring satisfying purchases. Creative work gains wonderful momentum. Popularity grows among family and friends. Travel may feel tiring yet worthwhile. Property sales offer potential. Academic environments strengthen focus and clarity.

Virgo

6/12
Virgo

Healing progresses smoothly. Mindful spending supports security. Creative talents thrive today. Family requires sensitivity and patience. Spiritual travel inspires peace. Academic consistency helps you stay aligned with long term goals.

Libra

7/12
Libra

Financial awareness strengthens stability. Collaborative outings improve workplace harmony. Family time becomes lively and joyful. Organizing group activities brings satisfaction. Saving goals inspire motivation. Competitive events highlight your talents. Social participation boosts your confidence.

Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

Smarter budgeting eases financial strain. Creative professionals shine brilliantly. Household priorities become manageable with balance. Choose travel companions thoughtfully. Property matters benefit from patience. Academic dedication soon receives well deserved recognition.

Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Wellness remains strong through balanced habits. Financial improvement grows steadily. Treat younger family members with warmth. Vacation plans bring joy. Academic preparation leads to successful outcomes and renewed confidence.

Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Financial growth inspires optimism. Work obstacles become manageable. Family hobbies uplift spirits. Practice caution while traveling. Seasonal awareness supports wellness. Legal matters progress positively. Academic guidance helps someone achieve encouraging results.

Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

Loan responsibilities ease gradually. New business ideas spark motivation. Family harmony needs gentle effort. Travel mindfully for comfort. Property inheritance appears possible. Progress unfolds smoothly when you stay grounded and steady.

Pisces

12/12
Pisces

Unexpected spending encourages mindful budgeting. Learning new skills feels inspiring. Diplomacy brings harmony at home. Travel may require patience. Social competition motivates improvement. Confidence grows as you focus on values that truly matter.

