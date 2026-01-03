Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3002044https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/horoscope-today-january-3-2026-by-astrologer-sundeep-kochar-scorpio-this-moment-is-the-ultimate-gift-3002044
NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, January 3, 2026, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Scorpio, This Moment Is The Ultimate Gift
photoDetails

Horoscope Today, January 3, 2026, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Scorpio, This Moment Is The Ultimate Gift

Horoscope Today, January 3, 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - know what the stars have in store for you today.

Updated:Jan 03, 2026, 05:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Aries Horoscope Today

1/12
Aries Horoscope Today

Aries: You already possess the knowledge to easily navigate challenges ahead. Hit the accelerator and move forward with an open, brave heart now. Expect any travel plans that were delayed to quickly sort themselves out soon. Success is yours.

Follow Us

Taurus Horoscope Today

2/12
Taurus Horoscope Today

Taurus: Focus on serving with deep, unconditional love and inspiring great change. Does your current path truly satisfy your soul and align with your vision? You are here to lay the foundation for a beautiful new reality. 

Follow Us

Gemini Horoscope Today

3/12
Gemini Horoscope Today

Gemini: A promising offer accelerates your growth, but negotiate terms carefully for maximum support. Read the details fully. Focus on 'expansion' as your main intention for the year. Circle places on the map that will elevate your work. 

Follow Us

Cancer Horoscope Today

4/12
Cancer Horoscope Today

Cancer: You have clear vision; now hold space for open conversation with co-creators. Solopreneurs, consistency is your key power word this year. Showing up for your mission will be your greatest triumph. Communicate honestly to succeed. 

Follow Us

Leo Horoscope Today

5/12
Leo Horoscope Today

Leo: You will power through breakdowns that lead directly to major breakthroughs. Fill your cup with joy and fulfillment today. Engage in activities like swimming or frolicking. The Universe desires only the very best for you.   

Follow Us

Virgo Horoscope Today

6/12
Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo: Take a holistic approach to your well-being, remembering healing starts within. Set time aside for silence and mindful meditation. The external noise will fade, allowing your inner guide to speak clearly now.

Follow Us

Libra Horoscope Today

7/12
Libra Horoscope Today

Libra: Stop dimming your sparkle; the truth demands you walk your unique path fearlessly. The world is your oyster, waiting for you to discover it. Venture boldly into the beautiful unknown. You are tired of living others' dreams.

Follow Us

Scorpio Horoscope Today

8/12
Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio: This moment is the ultimate gift; promise yourself to live more joyfully and mindfully. Look through the eyes of awareness at everything presented. Honouring life's lessons expands your consciousness. Show up as your most embodied self.

Follow Us

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

9/12
Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius: Positive poetic justice is on the horizon for legal or course issues soon. Invoke support as you visualize the best possible outcome now. Spending time with loved ones balances your climb to the top. 

Follow Us

Capricorn Horoscope Today

10/12
Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn: Embrace the spark! If you feel it, approach them in your unique, confident way. For losses, observe your feelings without judgment. Remember this emotional process is temporary. Take your chances, this too shall pass. 

 

Follow Us

Aquarius Horoscope Today

11/12
Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius: You need to recharge, so immediately step outside and connect with the earth. Feel the wind, touch the grass, and practice grounding rituals today. Thank Mother Earth for her abundant support. Nature is your best medicine. 

Follow Us

Pisces Horoscope Today

12/12
Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces: Kindness and simple, generous words affirm love to those in your life. Grand declarations are less important than small, heartfelt gestures. Your compassion has a magical ability to heal broken hearts. Express your affection now. 

Follow Us
EntertainmentHoroscope todaydaily horoscopevirgo horoscopetaurus horoscopeScorpio HoroscopeSagittarius HoroscopePisces HoroscopeLibra Horoscopeleo horoscopegemini horoscopeCapricorn HoroscopeCancer Horoscopearies horoscopeAquarius Horoscope
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon17
title
Shark tank 5
Shark Tank India Season 5 Judges: Peyush Bansal, Kunal Bahl, Amit Jain; Full List Of Judges—Who Is The Richest Shark And Who Studied Abroad
camera icon12
title
Chennai Super Kings
CSK Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad To Lead, Sanju Samson As Opener, Dewald Brevis At No. 5; MS Dhoni, Kartik Sharma To Bat At...
camera icon10
title
IPL 2026
IPL 2026 Best Impact Player Options For CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH - Check In Pics
camera icon10
title
India
5 Indian Batters With Most Runs In T20 World Cup History: Virat Kohli Leads, Gautam Gambhir At No.5 - Check Full List
camera icon11
title
2026 T20 World Cup
All Confirmed T20 World Cup 2026 Squads: Teams, Key Players; Captains & Group List