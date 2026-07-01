Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Photos
  • /Horoscope today, July 1, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Libra, create balance between logic and feelings

Horoscope today, July 1, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Libra, create balance between logic and feelings

Written BySundeep Kochar
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 05:25 AM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 05:26 AM IST

Horoscope Today, July 1, 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces, know what the stars have in store for you today.

Aries Horoscope Today1/12

Aries Horoscope Today

Aries: Finding happiness in simple moments can feel liberating, Aries. Release the urge to control every outcome or predict details. Work with others, overlook small problems, and remember urgency is often exaggerated. 

Taurus Horoscope Today2/12

Taurus Horoscope Today

Taurus: You are doubly supported by divine forces, Taurus. Angels and guides remind you of your worth. Expect soul growth, karmic clearing, and transformation. Accept care, trusting this journey serves evolution. 

Gemini Horoscope Today3/12

Gemini Horoscope Today

Gemini: Practice patience, Gemini. Intuition is leading toward your ideal future, despite comparisons with others. Reconnect with your true desires, follow what inspires you, and trust support surrounds every step. 

Cancer Horoscope Today4/12

Cancer Horoscope Today

Cancer: Take a breath, Cancer. You already possess everything needed for this chapter. Focus on maintaining your energy, nurture relationships, trust your feelings, and allow supportive changes to unfold naturally. 

Leo Horoscope Today5/12

Leo Horoscope Today

Leo: Your caring heart keeps you spiritually protected, Leo. Though vulnerability may feel uncomfortable, kindness creates powerful support around you and loved ones. Accept situations as they appear; answers aren't always action-based. 

Virgo Horoscope Today6/12

Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo: Life includes both ordinary and remarkable moments, Virgo. Enjoy today's simplicity as restoration. Constant activity isn't necessary; rest matters too. Seek guidance, watch for signs, then proceed when ready. 

Libra Horoscope Today7/12

Libra Horoscope Today

Libra: Prioritize self-care, Libra. Your mind, body, emotions, and energy need attention. Use calming lavender scents, slow down, learn something new, and create balance between logic and feelings today. 

Scorpio Horoscope Today8/12

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio: You are strongly protected, Scorpio. Angels and guides remind you of their presence. Show yourself compassion, continue moving forward, seek support from loved ones, and trust inner wisdom completely. 

Sagittarius Horoscope Today9/12

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius: Rather than drifting into distractions, focus on what you wish to build, Sagittarius. Embrace your current circumstances as groundwork. Share love with life, stay visible, and attract kindred spirits. 

Capricorn Horoscope Today10/12

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn: If deeper questions arise, Capricorn, look inward for guidance. Forgive yourself for doubting dreams. Move your body to clear thoughts, rest when needed, and refuse fear's influence today. 

Aquarius Horoscope Today11/12

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius: If sensitivity feels heavy, Aquarius, remember it is a valuable gift. Let intuition guide trust, give freely when inspired, and treat your energy as precious, sharing it thoughtfully. 

Pisces Horoscope Today12/12

Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces: Trust divine timing, Pisces. Without pressure or deadlines, what path would you choose? Others appreciate your talents. Seek angelic guidance, use your gifts fully, and embrace unfolding magic. 

TAGS:
Entertainment
Horoscope today
daily horoscope
zodiac signs
astrology

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
‘Bring in legislation without delay’: Trump turns to Congress after SC blocks birthright citizenship order
US birthright citizenship3 min ago
2
FIFA World Cup 20265 min ago
3
Entertainment32 min ago
4
FIFA World Cup 202634 min ago
5
FIFA World Cup 202635 min ago