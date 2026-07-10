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  • /Horoscope Today, July 10, 2026, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Aries, letting go may help reveal right path

Horoscope Today, July 10, 2026, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Aries, letting go may help reveal right path

Written BySundeep Kochar
Published: Jul 10, 2026, 05:25 AM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 05:26 AM IST

Horoscope Today July 10, 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs — Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - know what the stars have in store for you today.
(Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)

Aries1/12

Aries

Aries, try a different approach today. Ask for guidance, release attachment to specific outcomes, and view things from a wider perspective. Letting go may help reveal the right path.

Taurus2/12

Taurus

Taurus, you've been carrying a lot lately. Give yourself grace and trust your support. If authority causes tension, focus on principles, stay true to yourself, and trust outcomes.

Gemini3/12

Gemini

Gemini, clear your mind and set a strong intention. Trust that everything is unfolding at the right time. Lead with sincerity, and positive opportunities will naturally follow.

Cancer4/12

Cancer

Cancer, if one method isn't working, try another. Focus on solutions instead of obstacles. Learn from mistakes, trust your abilities, and remember your purpose is bigger.

Leo5/12

Leo

Leo, focus on what you want instead of what could go wrong. You have strong creative power now. Watch for signs, trust the process, and expect progress.

Virgo6/12

Virgo

Virgo, step back and look at situations more objectively. Stay open to guidance and different viewpoints. Focus on finding harmony and solutions rather than proving yourself correct.

Libra7/12

Libra

Libra, pause and listen to your inner voice. Release outside pressures and trust yourself. Stay balanced, express feelings clearly, and move confidently toward your evolving purpose.

Scorpio8/12

Scorpio

Scorpio, kindness doesn't require unlimited access to your energy. Set healthy boundaries and value yourself. If relationships feel one-sided, reconsider them and stand firm in self-respect.

Sagittarius9/12

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, nothing is wrong with you. Everything is unfolding in its own time. Release self-doubt, focus on positive possibilities, and stop giving energy to negativity.

Capricorn10/12

Capricorn

Capricorn, patience will serve you well today. Recognise your value and take action confidently. If something leaves your life, trust it creates space for something better.

Aquarius11/12

Aquarius

Aquarius, support may come from unexpected sources. Prioritise your well-being and keep moving forward, even slowly. Your broad perspective helps you progress through vulnerable moments.

Pisces12/12

Pisces

Pisces, balance is returning as a difficult chapter ends. Accept support when offered and trust the process. You've handled challenges well, and easier days are ahead.

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