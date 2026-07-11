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  • /Horoscope Today, July 11, 2026, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Gemini, your prayers are being heard and support surrounds you

Horoscope Today, July 11, 2026, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Gemini, your prayers are being heard and support surrounds you

Written BySundeep Kochar
Published: Jul 11, 2026, 05:25 AM IST|Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 05:26 AM IST
Aries1/12

Aries

Aries, if dreams feel distant, examine beliefs about what you deserve. Build skills, keep progressing, and trust yourself. Success grows when confidence and preparation work together.

Taurus2/12

Taurus

Taurus, every experience has helped shape who you are. Appreciate your uniqueness and adjust your routines accordingly. Simplify your schedule so your energy supports what matters.

Gemini3/12

Gemini

Gemini, the answer is yes. Your prayers are being heard and support surrounds you. Heal old wounds before rushing ahead, and remember every experience teaches something valuable.

Cancer4/12

Cancer

Cancer, trying to control outcomes may be slowing progress. Trust timing, stay focused on your goals, and keep intentions pure. Support is coming, helping manifestations unfold.

Leo5/12

Leo

Leo, prosperity begins with faith in yourself and your abilities. Feel emotions without judgment, take inspired action, and trust positive outcomes, even if they arrive differently.

Virgo6/12

Virgo

Virgo, handle sensitive feelings gently. Communicate with encouragement rather than criticism. Honesty matters, but kindness matters too. Balance your strengths and avoid forcing situations unnecessarily.

Libra7/12

Libra

Libra, take a break from constant effort. Spend time with people you enjoy and avoid perfectionism. Doing your best is enough without endlessly adjusting every detail.

Scorpio8/12

Scorpio

Scorpio, stop feeding worries with your attention. Trust your prayers are being answered. Focus on creating the life you want and take steady steps forward.

Sagittarius9/12

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, your energy is strong, but make sure it's used wisely. Release unnecessary commitments and focus on activities, goals, and people that truly inspire you.

Capricorn10/12

Capricorn

Capricorn, trust your value and approach life from abundance. Care for your needs while pursuing goals. Being gentler with yourself will support long-term success and balance.

Aquarius11/12

Aquarius

Aquarius, clear out mental, emotional, and physical clutter. Relationship challenges may reveal important lessons. Do your part, trust the process, and allow life to handle the rest.

Pisces12/12

Pisces

Pisces, release old hurts and avoid dwelling on situations beyond your control. Trust there's more happening than you can see. Healing deeply helps better times arrive faster.

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