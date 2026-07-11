/Horoscope Today, July 11, 2026, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Gemini, your prayers are being heard and support surrounds you

Aries, if dreams feel distant, examine beliefs about what you deserve. Build skills, keep progressing, and trust yourself. Success grows when confidence and preparation work together.
Taurus, every experience has helped shape who you are. Appreciate your uniqueness and adjust your routines accordingly. Simplify your schedule so your energy supports what matters.
Gemini, the answer is yes. Your prayers are being heard and support surrounds you. Heal old wounds before rushing ahead, and remember every experience teaches something valuable.
Cancer, trying to control outcomes may be slowing progress. Trust timing, stay focused on your goals, and keep intentions pure. Support is coming, helping manifestations unfold.
Leo, prosperity begins with faith in yourself and your abilities. Feel emotions without judgment, take inspired action, and trust positive outcomes, even if they arrive differently.
Virgo, handle sensitive feelings gently. Communicate with encouragement rather than criticism. Honesty matters, but kindness matters too. Balance your strengths and avoid forcing situations unnecessarily.
Libra, take a break from constant effort. Spend time with people you enjoy and avoid perfectionism. Doing your best is enough without endlessly adjusting every detail.
Scorpio, stop feeding worries with your attention. Trust your prayers are being answered. Focus on creating the life you want and take steady steps forward.
Sagittarius, your energy is strong, but make sure it's used wisely. Release unnecessary commitments and focus on activities, goals, and people that truly inspire you.
Capricorn, trust your value and approach life from abundance. Care for your needs while pursuing goals. Being gentler with yourself will support long-term success and balance.
Aquarius, clear out mental, emotional, and physical clutter. Relationship challenges may reveal important lessons. Do your part, trust the process, and allow life to handle the rest.
Pisces, release old hurts and avoid dwelling on situations beyond your control. Trust there's more happening than you can see. Healing deeply helps better times arrive faster.