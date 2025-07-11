Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2928690https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/horoscope-today-july-11-by-astrologer-sundeep-kochar-leo-lean-on-your-tried-and-true-friendships-2928690
NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, July 11 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Leo, Lean On Your Tried-And-True Friendships
photoDetails

Horoscope Today, July 11 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Leo, Lean On Your Tried-And-True Friendships

Daily Horoscope Predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.
(Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)
 

Updated:Jul 11, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Aries

1/12
Aries

Your imagination is powerful today, but stay grounded. Focus on what's real and tangible. Tackling present tasks will bring clarity, peace, and productivity. Trust facts, not assumptions. Breathe, and stay steady.

Follow Us

Taurus

2/12
Taurus

Avoid rushing into major commitments today. Instead, revisit ongoing work and let things unfold naturally. Clarity will come tomorrow. Be mindful and patient, your careful nature will save you future trouble.

Follow Us

Leo

3/12
Leo

Lean on your tried-and-true friendships today. Old connections will bring comfort and clarity. New bonds can wait, surround yourself with people who truly understand you and bring out your best self.

Follow Us

Gemini

4/12
Gemini

You’re not forgotten, Gemini, just a little out of touch. Reconnect with friends, send a cheerful message, plan a get-together. You’ll quickly see how loved and valued you truly are.

Follow Us

Cancer

5/12
Cancer

Today, let logic take the lead. Your intuition is strong, but a little practicality will go a long way. Pause, reflect, and make grounded choices. Trust yourself, you’ve got this balance.

Follow Us

Virgo

6/12
Virgo

Someone’s looking out for you today. Accept help without suspicion, it’s coming from a place of love. Be open to their advice; they may see something you’ve missed. You’re protected.

Follow Us

Libra

7/12
Libra

Be a steady presence, not a fixer. Offer quiet support and hold space for others to grow. Your kindness speaks volumes without interference. Today, trust that everyone finds their way.

Follow Us

Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

Don’t let overthinking cloud your light. You’re admired more than you know. Shake off insecurities, focus on your strengths, and stay centred. The love and respect around you are real.

Follow Us

Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Your trusting heart is beautiful, but stay sharp today. Pause before you say yes. You’ll spot the truth easily if you stay alert. Your wisdom will guide you through just fine.

Follow Us

Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Today favours growth. Apply for that course or pursue something new, you’ll impress! The world’s ready to receive your talent. Let your ambition shine and share your passions with full confidence.

Follow Us

Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

Your energy is high, nurture it wisely. Avoid overstimulation and fuel your body with what feels good. Mindful choices today will keep you focused, steady, and calm through every task ahead.

Follow Us

Pisces

12/12
Pisces

Take it easy today, Pisces. Save your spark for when it really counts. Gentle tasks and quiet time will help you recharge. The second half of the day may need your full strength.

Follow Us
EntertainmentHoroscope todaydaily horoscopevirgo horoscopetaurus horoscopeScorpio HoroscopeSagittarius HoroscopePisces HoroscopeLibra Horoscopeleo horoscopegemini horoscopeCapricorn HoroscopeCancer Horoscopearies horoscopeAquarius Horoscope
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Faf du Plessis
Faf du Plessis Dethrones Virat Kohli's All-Time T20 Record, Rohit- Dhoni Also In The List
camera icon9
title
India toss woes
Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill & Surya Hand India 'This' 26-Year-Old Unwanted World Record
camera icon7
title
hummus flavors
Hummus, But Make It Creative: 7 Unique Flavors You’ve Got To Try At Home
camera icon7
title
one-pot recipes
From Cloudy Skies To Cozy Kitchens: 7 One-Pot Recipes To Soothe Your Soul
camera icon5
title
Auto news
THIS Fortuner-Sized 7-Seater Maruti Car Offers Alto-Like Mileage! Packed With BIG Sunroof, 360 Degree Camera And More
NEWS ON ONE CLICK