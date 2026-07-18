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  • /Horoscope Today, July 18, 2026, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Virgo, Choose people who make you feel secure

Horoscope Today, July 18, 2026, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Virgo, Choose people who make you feel secure

Written BySundeep Kochar
Published: Jul 18, 2026, 05:25 AM IST|Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 05:26 AM IST

Horoscope Today July 18, 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs — Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - know what the stars have in store for you today.

 

Aries1/12

Aries

Aries, slow down and move through life more mindfully. Being fully present helps you connect with your true self. The more authentic you are, the more magic follows.

Taurus2/12

Taurus

Taurus, life isn't always simple or clear-cut. Stay open to different viewpoints and avoid rigid thinking. Compassion and understanding will help you navigate today's situations more successfully.

Gemini3/12

Gemini

Gemini, start the day believing in yourself. Confidence, charm, and courage are working in your favour. Face challenges directly and don't hesitate to ask for support.

Cancer4/12

Cancer

Cancer, trust that life is guiding you where you need to be. Challenges may feel difficult now, but they could simply be pauses before new beginnings.

Leo5/12

Leo

Leo, enjoy the good things happening around you. Stay present, appreciate your blessings, and don't feel guilty about treating yourself to something you've been wanting.

Virgo6/12

Virgo

Virgo, you've learned valuable lessons about relationships. Choose situations and people who make you feel secure and respected. Prioritize practical decisions that support lasting happiness.

Libra7/12

Libra

Libra, trust that your recent experiences have helped you grow. Even difficult moments serve a purpose. Reflect on your progress and acknowledge how far you've come.

Scorpio8/12

Scorpio

Scorpio, you have plenty on your plate, but there's no need to panic. Delegate where possible, stay organised, and trust others to help carry responsibilities.

Sagittarius9/12

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, difficult times won't last forever. Focus on what is going well and appreciate your blessings. Release negativity regularly and protect your energy from unnecessary stress.

Capricorn10/12

Capricorn

Capricorn, your intuition is especially strong now. Explore spiritual practices or creative tools that deepen self-awareness. If experienced, consider sharing your wisdom and helping others grow. 

Aquarius11/12

Aquarius

Aquarius, your current circumstances reflect what's happening within. Accept where you are without judgment. Remember, you have the power to make changes and create something better.

Pisces12/12

Pisces

Pisces, obstacles don't mean you're stuck. Use your creativity to find new solutions and explore unfamiliar territory. If adventure calls, be willing to step outside your comfort zone.

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