NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, July 2 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Gemini, Someone from Past Returns With Positive Purpose
Horoscope Today, July 2 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Gemini, Someone from Past Returns With Positive Purpose

Daily Horoscope Predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.
(Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)
 

Updated:Jul 02, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Aries

Aries

You’ll be in demand today! While alone time may be limited, enjoy the buzz. Being around others sparks new ideas, connections, and inspiration. Embrace this energetic day of collaboration and growth.

Taurus

Taurus

Clarity comes when you prioritise what truly matters. Focus on your most meaningful goals and give yourself permission to say no. Today’s focus will bring rewarding progress and deep personal satisfaction.

Gemini

Gemini

Someone from your past returns with a positive purpose. Be open to reconnection; it may bring healing, support, or a fresh perspective. Forgiveness opens doors to a more fulfilling future.

Cancer

Cancer

Release the weight of the past, it no longer defines you. The future is bright, and new beginnings await. Step forward with confidence and let go of what no longer serves you.

Leo

Leo

Today brings clarity where confusion once lived. Trust your intuition, it’s guiding you well. Difficult choices will feel easier, and your inner voice will help you make empowered, confident decisions with ease.

Virgo

Virgo

Your instincts are especially sharp today. Trust them, they’re leading you exactly where you need to go. Give advice freely too; your wisdom will uplift others and guide them toward the right path.

Libra

Libra

You’ve overcome more than others know. Even if praise is quiet, appreciation surrounds you. Let silent admiration fuel you today; your strength and grace are deeply seen and deeply respected by many.

Scorpio

Scorpio

If your energy feels low, honour it, it’s your body’s message to rest. Slowing down today restores your strength. Take a break, breathe deeply, and allow yourself to reset without guilt.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius

Your confidence shines today, use it to explore new ideas or chase a long-awaited goal. Try something bold. The day is full of promise, and your courage will open exciting doors.

Capricorn

Capricorn

Today’s perfect for planning a getaway! Your mind is clear, and your resources are aligning well. Give yourself permission to enjoy life; you’ve earned this break. Book it and start dreaming.

Aquarius

Aquarius

If you’re feeling down, shift focus outward. Helping someone else lifts your spirit, too. Acts of kindness give your day purpose and redirect your thoughts toward positivity and connection. You’ve got this.

Pisces

Pisces

Offering support today will fill your heart. You’re more valued than you realise, and your kindness makes a difference. Share your time and skills, and you’ll feel fulfilled, seen, and appreciated in return.

