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Horoscope Today, July 29, 2026, by astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Leo, emotions may feel stronger than usual

Written BySundeep Kochar
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 05:25 AM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 05:26 AM IST

Horoscope Today July 29, 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs — Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - know what the stars have in store for you today.
(Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)

Aries1/12

Aries

Aries, you may have a lot to do today. Focus on completing important tasks early, then enjoy a calmer, more relaxed pace during the rest of the day.

Taurus2/12

Taurus

Taurus, today brings greater self-discovery. New insights about yourself can deepen your understanding, helping you feel more confident, balanced, and at peace with who you are.

Gemini3/12

Gemini

Gemini, motivation is on your side today. Use this energy to overcome procrastination, stay focused, and complete tasks efficiently without feeling overwhelmed or distracted.

Cancer4/12

Cancer

Cancer, your creativity is especially strong today. Whether at work or in personal projects, your ideas can impress others and help you stand out positively.

Leo5/12

Leo

Leo, emotions may feel stronger than usual today. Challenges could test your patience, but remember that ups and downs are a normal part of life.

Virgo6/12

Virgo

Virgo, you're craving excitement and adventure today. Enjoy yourself and explore new experiences, but remember to take care of your health and energy levels too.

Libra7/12

Libra

Libra, staying organised will make your day much easier. Create a simple plan or checklist early on to keep tasks, appointments, and responsibilities under control.

Scorpio8/12

Scorpio

Scorpio, solutions may come from unexpected places today. Stay open-minded, consider different perspectives, and you'll find it easier to make smart decisions.

Sagittarius9/12

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, inspiration is flowing your way today. If you've been feeling stuck creatively, fresh ideas could arrive unexpectedly and help you move forward confidently.

Capricorn10/12

Capricorn

Capricorn, make time for personal interests today. Focusing only on work may leave you feeling drained. Balance responsibilities with activities that bring enjoyment and fulfillment.

Aquarius11/12

Aquarius

Aquarius, opportunities may appear suddenly today. Trust yourself and don't hesitate too long. Quick decisions could work in your favor and lead to positive results.

Pisces12/12

Pisces

Pisces, financial issues involving others may surface today. Avoid getting involved unless you're sure your advice will help. Staying neutral may be the wisest choice.

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