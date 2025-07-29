Advertisement
NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, July 29 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Aries, Big Opportunities Are Heading Your Way!
Horoscope Today, July 29 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Aries, Big Opportunities Are Heading Your Way!

Daily horoscope predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.
 

Updated:Jul 29, 2025, 06:29 AM IST
Aries

Aries

Big opportunities are heading your way! Influential people are taking notice of your talent. Recognition, rewards, and success are within reach. Keep shining, you’re on a remarkable path of professional achievement.

 

Taurus

Taurus

Joy finds you easily today, Taurus. With stress at bay, you’re free to unwind. Enjoy a movie, indulge in a treat, or just relax, you’ve earned this day of pure delight.

 

Gemini

Gemini

Confidence may waver, but your potential remains strong. Self-doubt is temporary—your journey is full of promise. Believe in your brilliance, refocus your energy, and keep moving forward. Success is still yours.

 

Cancer

Cancer

You’ve hit a major milestone, even if it snuck up on you! Take a moment to celebrate how far you’ve come. Your dedication is paying off, and the future looks brighter.

 

Leo

Leo

Facing emotions is strength, not weakness. Trust a loved one with your thoughts and allow their support to guide you. Being open will bring clarity, healing, and deeper personal connections.

 

Virgo

Virgo

Teamwork is your superpower today. Collaboration brings unexpected brilliance, don’t hesitate to ask for help. Sharing ideas leads to efficiency, growth, and maybe even a new friendship. Let others in, Virgo!

 

Libra

Libra

It’s a perfect time to explore new paths. Embrace fresh skills or experiment with a different role, you may just discover a passion that changes everything. Growth begins where curiosity leads.

 

Scorpio

Scorpio

Your strength lies in knowing when to pause. Today, be selective about who you open up to. Protect your peace while staying grounded. You can still grow while holding space for yourself.

 

Sagittarius

Sagittarius

Get ready for excitement, fun finds you today! Your vibrant energy will spark joy in those around you. Share your enthusiasm and watch how easily it lights up every room you enter.

 

Capricorn

Capricorn

Your mind needs calm today. Release the mental clutter with a moment of silence or meditation. Peace brings clarity, and clarity invites solutions. Let go and allow inner harmony to return.

 

Aquarius

Aquarius

Release comparison and embrace compassion. Everyone grows at their own pace. Let go of small resentments and choose understanding. Your relationships will deepen when you lead with maturity, kindness, and confidence.

 

Pisces

Pisces

Let go of the past with love and grace. What’s ahead is far more exciting than what’s behind. Focus on the future, it’s filled with new beginnings, growth, and emotional freedom.

 

