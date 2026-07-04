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  • /Horoscope today, July 4, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Sagittarius, the Universe is aligning in your favour

Horoscope today, July 4, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Sagittarius, the Universe is aligning in your favour

Written BySundeep Kochar
Published: Jul 04, 2026, 05:25 AM IST|Updated: Jul 04, 2026, 05:26 AM IST

Horoscope Today, July 4, 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces, know what the stars have in store for you today.

Aries Horoscope Today1/12

Aries Horoscope Today

Nothing happens by accident, Aries. If an opportunity appears, you're ready. A new chapter filled with passion and growth is beginning. Say yes, even if it feels bigger than expected. 

Taurus Horoscope Today2/12

Taurus Horoscope Today

Something important is coming soon, Taurus. Use this time to prepare and be patient. Whether it's love or a new idea, keep believing. Waiting a little longer will pay off. 

Gemini Horoscope Today3/12

Gemini Horoscope Today

A difficult time is finally behind you, Gemini. Now that life has supported you, share kindness with others. Small caring actions matter most because they spread positive energy everywhere. 

Cancer Horoscope Today4/12

Cancer Horoscope Today

Your choices can shape your future, Cancer. Keep moving forward and take action. Whether it's work, study, or rest, your efforts matter. Trust your ability to attract success. 

Leo Horoscope Today5/12

Leo Horoscope Today

What you're building now, Leo, could reach an important stage within a year. Stay focused on your goals. Progress is happening steadily, and results will be shaped perfectly for you. 

Virgo Horoscope Today6/12

Virgo Horoscope Today

What you want may seem far away right now, Virgo. Stay hopeful. Something even better could be coming. Face your fears, stay open-minded, and keep looking for solutions. 

Libra Horoscope Today7/12

Libra Horoscope Today

Opportunity surrounds you today, Libra. As answers arrive, be ready to say yes. Explore new ideas, use your skills, and take action on plans you've been putting off. 

Scorpio Horoscope Today8/12

Scorpio Horoscope Today

The answer is yes, Scorpio. You've worried long enough. Trust that support is available when you ask. Think differently, build better habits, and take practical steps toward progress. 

Sagittarius Horoscope Today9/12

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Learn more before making decisions, Sagittarius. Things are not as simple as they seem. Helpful information is coming your way. Finish unfinished tasks and trust that worries will pass. 

Capricorn Horoscope Today10/12

Capricorn Horoscope Today

If you're waiting for answers, Capricorn, expect delays today. Tension or strong emotions may arise. Avoid forcing outcomes. Let others help, and allow things to settle naturally. 

Aquarius Horoscope Today11/12

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Love is your focus today, Aquarius, whether in relationships, work, or purpose. Follow your heart, stay focused, and see challenges as chances to pause before moving ahead. 

Pisces Horoscope Today12/12

Pisces Horoscope Today

Things are likely to work out smoothly today, Pisces. Keep communication honest and kind. Speak from the heart, and if emotions rise, step away briefly and reset. 

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