/Horoscope today, July 4, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Sagittarius, the Universe is aligning in your favour

Horoscope Today, July 4, 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces, know what the stars have in store for you today.
Nothing happens by accident, Aries. If an opportunity appears, you're ready. A new chapter filled with passion and growth is beginning. Say yes, even if it feels bigger than expected.
Something important is coming soon, Taurus. Use this time to prepare and be patient. Whether it's love or a new idea, keep believing. Waiting a little longer will pay off.
A difficult time is finally behind you, Gemini. Now that life has supported you, share kindness with others. Small caring actions matter most because they spread positive energy everywhere.
Your choices can shape your future, Cancer. Keep moving forward and take action. Whether it's work, study, or rest, your efforts matter. Trust your ability to attract success.
What you're building now, Leo, could reach an important stage within a year. Stay focused on your goals. Progress is happening steadily, and results will be shaped perfectly for you.
What you want may seem far away right now, Virgo. Stay hopeful. Something even better could be coming. Face your fears, stay open-minded, and keep looking for solutions.
Opportunity surrounds you today, Libra. As answers arrive, be ready to say yes. Explore new ideas, use your skills, and take action on plans you've been putting off.
The answer is yes, Scorpio. You've worried long enough. Trust that support is available when you ask. Think differently, build better habits, and take practical steps toward progress.
Learn more before making decisions, Sagittarius. Things are not as simple as they seem. Helpful information is coming your way. Finish unfinished tasks and trust that worries will pass.
If you're waiting for answers, Capricorn, expect delays today. Tension or strong emotions may arise. Avoid forcing outcomes. Let others help, and allow things to settle naturally.
Love is your focus today, Aquarius, whether in relationships, work, or purpose. Follow your heart, stay focused, and see challenges as chances to pause before moving ahead.
Things are likely to work out smoothly today, Pisces. Keep communication honest and kind. Speak from the heart, and if emotions rise, step away briefly and reset.