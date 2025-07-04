Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2925038https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/horoscope-today-july-4-by-astrologer-sundeep-kochar-cancer-someone-close-may-need-your-gentle-support-2925038
NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, July 4 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Cancer, Someone Close May Need Your Gentle Support
photoDetails

Horoscope Today, July 4 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Cancer, Someone Close May Need Your Gentle Support

Daily horoscope predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.

Updated:Jul 04, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Aries

1/12
Aries

Aries: Pause your projects today, Aries. Taking time to regroup and plan ahead will recharge your vision. A short break brings clarity, helping you align future steps with purpose and direction. 

Follow Us

Taurus

2/12
Taurus

Taurus: Finish what you’ve started, Taurus. Completion brings satisfaction and clears space for new adventures. Prioritise pending tasks and enjoy the sense of accomplishment that comes from staying focused and finishing strong. 

Follow Us

Gemini

3/12
Gemini

Gemini: You’re in a great flow, breathe it in. Treat yourself to something joyful today. Unwind, explore, or indulge in comfort. Celebrate peace and allow yourself to simply enjoy the present moment. 

Follow Us

Cancer

4/12
Cancer

Cancer: Your sensitivity is a gift. Someone close may need your gentle support. Reach out, listen with care, and offer comfort. Being present will deepen bonds and bring warmth to both hearts.

Follow Us

Leo

5/12
Leo

Leo: Unexpected cancellations free your schedule today, perfect for self-care. Enjoy downtime, pamper yourself, and reconnect with passions. What once felt overwhelming now becomes an opportunity to recharge and rediscover simple pleasures.

Follow Us

Virgo

6/12
Virgo

Virgo: Time to refresh your spirit, Virgo. A short trip can work wonders. New surroundings will boost your creativity and mood. Explore somewhere new, even nearby, and let adventure spark your inner fire. 

Follow Us

Libra

7/12
Libra

Libra: Trust your instincts, Libra. Your intuition is strong today. Make decisions confidently, without second-guessing or outside noise. Honour your inner voice and let it guide you toward choices that feel right. 

Follow Us

Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

Scorpio: Let things flow today, Scorpio. Relax and enjoy the rhythm of the day. You don’t need to control everything, trust the process, welcome others’ input, and allow life to unfold naturally. 

 

Follow Us

Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Sagittarius: Clear your mind today, Sag. Meditation or stillness will bring clarity and ease. You’ve been overthinking, pause, breathe, and let unnecessary worries go. A peaceful mindset will open paths to progress. 

 

Follow Us

Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Capricorn: Shift into solution mode, Capricorn. Problems only grow when left unchecked. Focus on what you can control, take action, and let go of the rest. Empowerment begins with a proactive mindset. 

Follow Us

Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

Aquarius: Stay in your lane today, Aquarius. Avoid drama and redirect energy into your own goals. Your calm detachment protects your peace and ensures that your day unfolds smoothly and productively. 

Follow Us

Pisces

12/12
Pisces

Pisces: Practice patience, Pisces. Thoughtful decisions will serve you best today. Step back, observe, and give situations time to unfold. A mindful approach leads to better outcomes and keeps things within control.

Follow Us
EntertainmentHoroscope todaydaily horoscopevirgo horoscopetaurus horoscopeScorpio HoroscopeSagittarius HoroscopePisces HoroscopeLibra Horoscopeleo horoscopegemini horoscopeCapricorn HoroscopeCancer Horoscopearies horoscopeAquarius Horoscope
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
Janhvi Kapoor Networth
Janhvi Kapoor's Net Worth: Inside Her Luxury Homes, Swanky Cars And Upcoming Movies
camera icon10
title
IND vs ENG 2nd Test
Top 10 Players With Most Centuries At Age 25 Or Below: Sachin Tendulkar Tops; Shubman Gill Equals Babar Azam, Alastair Cook
camera icon8
title
Vaibhav Suryavanshi net worth 2025
Vaibhav Suryavanshi Net Worth In 2025: IPL Salary, Car Prize, And BCCI Earnings - All You Need To Know
camera icon10
title
richest WWE superstars 2025
From Roman Reigns To John Cena: WWE’s 10 Wealthiest Superstars In 2025 - Check Full List
camera icon18
title
Auto news
18 Cars That Earned 5-Star Ratings In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests Till June 2025: Is Maruti Wagon R On The List?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK