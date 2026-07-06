/Horoscope Today, July 6, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Sagittarius, trust your instincts and follow your own path

Horoscope Today July 06, 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs — Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - know what the stars have in store for you today.
Aries, you're being supported through this difficult transition. Focus on positive thoughts and words. Trust relationship issues are being handled. Move forward confidently, leaving the past behind and closing that chapter.
Taurus, decide where you want to go, then take action. Your ideas matter and deserve attention. Start small if needed. Writing, planning, or creating a vision can bring clarity.
You may have felt drained and energized recently, Gemini. Difficult emotions have passed, bringing relief. Now is the time to welcome peace, calm, and a fresh outlook.
Cancer, stay open to gifts from the Universe today. New ideas, opportunities, and resources may appear. Record useful thoughts for later. You're entering a balanced, abundant phase soon.
Leo, trust your strong instincts today. Consider whether you're following the advice you give others. Your sensitivity to people, places, emotions, and situations offers valuable guidance and wisdom.
Virgo, if you've been considering changes, take this as encouragement. Follow your passion and purpose. Writing can help create clarity, organize thoughts, and turn ideas into action.
Libra, emotions may feel intense today. Take time to breathe deeply and show yourself love. Accept yourself fully, including your gentle side, and recognize your true inner strength.
Scorpio, take an honest look at your life today. You're more fortunate than you think. While others seem ahead, you're building strong foundations. Your insight can create future success.
Sagittarius, you are protected and supported. Trust yourself to lead and make decisions your way. Every step teaches something valuable. Relax and remember everything is unfolding as it should.
Capricorn, make time to enjoy life today. Even after important realizations, stay open to simple pleasures. See things with fresh eyes and notice moments that bring joy.
Aquarius, think about your dreams and begin moving toward them. Growth is supported now. Review your routines, make necessary changes, and simplify priorities to stay focused and productive.
Pisces, keep your intentions clear today. Events are unfolding in the right order, but your attitude matters. Support loved ones wholeheartedly while working with life's positive energy.