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  • /Horoscope today, July 9, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Gemini, healing takes effort

Horoscope today, July 9, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Gemini, healing takes effort

Written BySundeep Kochar
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 05:25 AM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 05:26 AM IST

Horoscope Today, July 9, 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces, know what the stars have in store for you today.

Aries Horoscope Today1/12

Aries Horoscope Today

Aries, stop fighting against life. Ask yourself why you want things a certain way. You no longer need to settle. Reach out for support and embrace change. 

 

Taurus Horoscope Today2/12

Taurus Horoscope Today

Taurus, enjoy connecting with people today. Spend time with friends, family, or groups. Celebrate your achievements, stay heart-centered, and expect pleasant surprises or happy developments. 

Gemini Horoscope Today3/12

Gemini Horoscope Today

Gemini, memories and emotions may surface today through familiar sights, sounds, or situations. Allow yourself to process everything gently. Healing takes effort, so practice patience. 

 

Cancer Horoscope Today4/12

Cancer Horoscope Today

Cancer, recurring situations may reflect a need for control. You don't have to carry everyone's burdens. Accept support, embrace imperfections, and let things unfold naturally sometimes. 

 

Leo Horoscope Today5/12

Leo Horoscope Today

Leo, something meaningful is growing within you. Although certain feelings may be triggered, your soul wants freedom. Follow your inspirations and trust your unique approach completely. 

 

Virgo Horoscope Today6/12

Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo, be gentle with yourself today. Forgive past mistakes and stop reopening old wounds. Stay true to your values, trust the process, and allow truth time. 

 

Libra Horoscope Today7/12

Libra Horoscope Today

Libra, answers are coming soon. Until then, stay focused on your routine and make time for yourself. Small daily progress matters and will help ease pressure. 

Scorpio Horoscope Today8/12

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio, forgiving is easy for you, but forgetting may be harder. Let go of old details and focus on blessings. Choose peace and long-term well-being today. 

 

Sagittarius Horoscope Today9/12

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius, your ability to create positive change is strong right now. Act fairly, respect others' freedom, and focus on healthy outcomes. Celebrate success wherever you see it. 

 

Capricorn Horoscope Today10/12

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn, worry grows from fear and old habits. Focus on steady progress instead of perfection. You're breaking an important cycle, so stay grounded and welcome fresh beginnings. 

 

Aquarius Horoscope Today11/12

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius, trust your instincts today. If something feels wrong or unusually perfect, investigate further. Seek genuine connections and avoid staying in unbalanced relationships out of loneliness. 

 

Pisces Horoscope Today12/12

Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces, you've gained important self-awareness recently. Embrace your strengths, weaknesses, and individuality. Stop searching for one perfect answer and attract better opportunities by being yourself. 

 

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