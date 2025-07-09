Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2928080https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/horoscope-today-july-9-by-astrologer-sundeep-kochar-cancer-a-leadership-role-may-land-in-your-lap-2928080
NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, July 9 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Cancer, A Leadership Role May Land In Your Lap
photoDetails

Horoscope Today, July 9 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Cancer, A Leadership Role May Land In Your Lap

Daily horoscope predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.

Updated:Jul 09, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Aries Horoscope Today

1/12
Aries Horoscope Today

Aries: Pause major plans today. Your energy is better spent tying up loose ends and reconnecting with interests beyond work. Trust that taking a breather now will bring clarity and inspiration soon.

Follow Us

Taurus Horoscope Today

2/12
Taurus

Taurus: Your focus is magnetic today, Taurus. Though work feels demanding, your dedication will shine. Give attention to detail, your precision and consistency are exactly what others admire and will reward.

Follow Us

Gemini Horoscope Today

3/12
Gemini

Gemini: Leadership comes from connection. Today, show empathy to your team and break down the walls of hierarchy. Creating a friendly, equal environment will boost morale and productivity for everyone, including you.

Follow Us

Cancer Horoscope Today

4/12
Cancer

Cancer: A leadership role may land in your lap, embrace it! It’s your time to rise. Growth begins where comfort ends, and you’re more capable than you realize. Let confidence guide you.

Follow Us

Leo Horoscope Today

5/12
Leo

Leo: Progress isn’t always visible, Leo. Trust your process, your efforts are laying a strong foundation. The results you’re hoping for are on their way. Keep pushing forward, your time to shine is near.

Follow Us

Virgo Horoscope Today

6/12
Virgo

Virgo: Self-doubt won’t help you grow, Virgo. Your work speaks volumes and people already value what you bring. Stop chasing validation, believe in yourself. You’re doing great, and it’s time you knew that.

Follow Us

Libra Horoscope Today

7/12
Libra

Libra: Your energy is contagious today, Libra. People are drawn to your vibe and instinctively look to you for direction. Lead with joy, and others will naturally follow your enthusiasm and grace. 

Follow Us

Scorpio Horoscope Today

8/12
Scorpio

Scorpio: Team leadership suits you today. Different minds need your guidance to unite. Channel your intuition and confidence to bridge gaps, this is your chance to inspire collaboration and build something great.

Follow Us

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

9/12
Sagittarius

Sagittarius: Say yes to stepping up! Volunteering opens doors today. Your initiative will catch the right eyes and highlight your hidden talents. A simple action now may lead to big recognition later.

Follow Us

Capricorn Horoscope Today

10/12
Capricorn

Capricorn: You’re brimming with ideas, let them shine. Someone may try to block your success, but stay focused and proactive. Your work deserves recognition, and with integrity, your efforts will speak for themselves. 

Follow Us

Aquarius Horoscope Today

11/12
Aquarius

Aquarius: Avoid distractions today. Office drama may swirl, but your strength lies in staying focused. Keep your head down, do your best, and let your quiet discipline steer you clear of chaos. 

Follow Us

Pisces Horoscope Today

12/12
Pisces

Pisces: Your calm, structured nature sets you apart today. Colleagues notice your professionalism, and so do higher-ups. Stay grounded and poised, you may be on the verge of a promotion or new opportunity. 

Follow Us
EntertainmentHoroscope todaydaily horoscopevirgo horoscopetaurus horoscopeScorpio HoroscopeSagittarius HoroscopePisces HoroscopeLibra Horoscopeleo horoscopegemini horoscopeCapricorn HoroscopeCancer Horoscopearies horoscopeAquarius Horoscope
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon11
title
Ind vs Eng
England's Predicted Playing XI For 3rd Test Against India: Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson IN; Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue OUT
camera icon12
title
Detox water recipes
9 Powerful Detox Water Recipes That Burn Belly Fat And Give Glowing Skin – You’ll Thank Us For Number 7!
camera icon9
title
success story
Meet India’s Richest Doctor: Built 20 Hospitals Across 3 Countries And Donated Rs... After Air India Crash; His Net Worth Is...
camera icon11
title
Ind vs Eng
India's Predicted Playing XI For 3rd Test Against England: Prasidh Krishna, Nitish Reddy OUT; Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur IN
camera icon5
title
Indian Navy
What Is Indian Navy Project-77? Nuclear Submarines With Hypersonic Missiles To Dominate Indo-Pacific
NEWS ON ONE CLICK