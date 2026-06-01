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NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, June 01, 2026, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Scorpio, Avoid overextending yourself for others unnecessarily
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Horoscope Today, June 01, 2026, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Scorpio, Avoid overextending yourself for others unnecessarily

Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs — Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - know what the stars have in store for you today.

Updated:Jun 01, 2026, 05:26 AM IST
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Aries

1/12
Aries

Your support and encouragement finally inspire someone to shine confidently today. Feel proud of the positive difference you created. Your compassionate energy attracts meaningful connections, making your presence comforting and uplifting everywhere. 

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Taurus

2/12
Taurus

An old idea or unfinished project returns with promising results today. Revisiting previous efforts brings unexpected motivation and success. Focus on strengthening existing plans instead of chasing new beginnings right now.

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Gemini

3/12
Gemini

Resources that once felt limited begin flowing toward you unexpectedly today. Whether time, money, or opportunities, abundance returns. Use everything thoughtfully and organise wisely, ensuring stability and confidence moving forward steadily. 

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Cancer

4/12
Cancer

Your intuition reveals surprising truths about yourself today, encouraging meaningful self-discovery. Stay open instead of guarded while embracing these realisations. Sharing your thoughts honestly strengthens emotional bonds with friends and loved ones.

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Leo

5/12
Leo

Others may try influencing your decisions today, but your focus keeps you grounded. Stay confident in your ambitions and avoid distractions. Protect your momentum carefully, because your determination continues attracting admiration everywhere. 

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Virgo

6/12
Virgo

Choosing positivity today completely shifts your mindset and energy beautifully. Release frustrations and stop forcing situations beyond your control. Appreciating what already surrounds you keeps your spirit hopeful, balanced, and emotionally fulfilled. 

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Libra

7/12
Libra

Your caring personality comforts everyone around you, though constantly carrying others’ emotions feels exhausting today. Prioritise yourself for once. Opening up honestly to someone trustworthy brings emotional relief, comfort, and inner balance.

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Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

Your generous heart shines brightly today, but maintaining healthy boundaries remains important. Avoid overextending yourself for others unnecessarily. Protecting your resources and energy first ensures long-term stability, confidence, and personal peace ahead. 

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Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Life feels unusually fast-paced lately, making today perfect for slowing down intentionally. Your enthusiasm drives everything passionately, but rest matters too. Give yourself permission to recharge mentally, physically, and emotionally without guilt. 

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Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

A softer emotional side emerges today, encouraging deeper conversations with trusted friends. Seeking comfort and support strengthens your connections beautifully. Be mindful about who you confide in, choosing honesty, loyalty, and understanding carefully.

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Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

Unspoken feelings between you and someone important finally demand attention today. Honest communication clears misunderstandings and rebuilds closeness beautifully. Express yourself openly instead of expecting others to automatically understand your emotions and intentions.

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Pisces

12/12
Pisces

You often stay focused on future outcomes, forgetting how much progress you’ve already made. Today encourages reflection and appreciation. Recognising your growth inspires confidence, reminding you how far your journey has truly come.

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