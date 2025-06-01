Advertisement
NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, June 1 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Aquarius, Reflect On Your Current Money Mindset Honestly
Horoscope Today, June 1 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Aquarius, Reflect On Your Current Money Mindset Honestly

Daily horoscope predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.
 

Updated:Jun 01, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Aries

Aries

You’re choosing trust over fear and aligning with divine timing. Embrace friendships, old and new. This season, skip routine scenes—head outdoors and celebrate life’s magic in nature’s wild embrace.

 

Taurus

Taurus

You’re learning that passion and practicality can coexist. Balance and harmony are key themes now. Prioritize mindfulness and spiritual growth with daily rituals like meditation, nature walks, and reflective pauses.

 

Gemini

Gemini

Limitations are illusions, Gemini. Your bold dreams are calling. Believe in your brilliance and build your vision. Expand your network with like-minded collaborators who support your goals and celebrate your journey.

 

Cancer

Cancer

Life’s patterns now make sense. Transform lessons into wisdom and courageously honor your soul mission. In love, face unresolved issues before committing again. Let healing lead your path forward, Cancer.

 

Leo

Leo

Your side hustle holds potential, Leo. Start small. Use existing skills, assess demand, and build thoughtfully. With consistent action, you’ll unlock creative abundance and new income streams that fulfill you.

 

Virgo

Virgo

Pause, Virgo. Ambition is admirable, but peace matters too. Reflect on what you truly want from life. Mindfully slow down and invite balance into your everyday rhythms and long-term dreams.

 

Libra

Libra

Transformation is happening, Libra. Release negative narratives and stop replaying past failures. You’re standing on the edge of a breakthrough—trust the process and allow yourself to fully evolve and rise.

 

Scorpio

Scorpio

You’re transmuting pain into power, Scorpio. Set clear intentions and trust your manifestation abilities. Visualise goals, act boldly, and remember: the Universe is always working with you, never against you.

 

Sagittarius

Sagittarius

Speak up, Sagittarius. The collective needs your honesty. Now’s the time to stop people-pleasing and be fully yourself. In relationships, reassess boundaries and communicate authentically—even if it ruffles some feathers.

 

Capricorn

Capricorn

This season is about depth, not thrill. Commit to showing up for your partner consistently. With mutual support and patience, your relationship will mature beautifully—like fine wine through time.

 

Aquarius

Aquarius

Abundance begins in the mind. Let go of scarcity beliefs and trust life’s flow. Align thoughts with gratitude and faith—financial ease will follow. Reflect on your current money mindset honestly.

 

Pisces

Pisces

You seek depth, not illusions. The Universe is sending someone grounding and real. Dream boldly, act bravely, and stop worrying about judgment—your path is valid, and your dreams are worth it.

 

