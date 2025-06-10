Advertisement
Horoscope Today, June 10 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Capricorn, Take The Leap, Career Or Love

Daily Horoscope Predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.

(Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)

 

Updated:Jun 10, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Aries

Aries

Does it challenge and empower you, Aries? Invest in your dreams now. Let curiosity guide you. At work, avoid conflict; everyone’s perspective matters. Stay humble, even when your passion runs high.

Taurus

Taurus

You’re radiating golden joy, Taurus, and attracting kindred souls. Embrace fun, love, and co-creation. Arguments may arise, respond wisely, not impulsively. Shine bright but keep your emotional boundaries strong and steady.

Gemini

Gemini

Assess your money mindset, Gemini. Saving is wise, but hoarding blocks flow. Embrace generosity, give, share, donate. Shift from scarcity to abundance. The universe wants to provide, if you’re open.

Cancer

Cancer

Life’s urging you to grow, Cancer. Explore new places, try new experiences. Meet kindred souls. With change accelerating, ground through movement or meditation. Reconnect with Gaia to balance your energy.

Leo

Leo

This second chance feels different, Leo. Follow your gut and co-create magic. Revisit an old project, it deserves light. Paint with bold strokes. Trust the timing. Your canvas is ready.

Virgo

Virgo

Each day is a new beginning, Virgo. Now’s the time to dream big. Don’t play small — trust Spirit. Your guides are cheering. Dance with life and believe in the impossible again.

Libra

Libra

Not all smiles are sincere, Libra. Trust your intuition, it’s warning you. Speak up, ask direct questions, and don’t shrink yourself. Truth is rising. Protect your peace and claim your power.

Scorpio

Scorpio

Treat yourself to artist dates, Scorpio. Feed your imagination in solitude. Wander galleries, parks, cafés — let inspiration strike. Creativity blossoms when you flirt with your muse. Magic is already unfolding beautifully.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius

Teamwork makes the dream work, Sagittarius. Align with creative allies to manifest magic. Collaborate boldly. Also, follow that romantic spark, it’s calling. Let this season awaken your joy.

Capricorn

Capricorn

The answer is yes, Capricorn! Take the leap, career or love. Drop past fears and old rules. Try something spontaneous. Joy thrives in surprise. Say what you feel without hesitation.

Aquarius

Aquarius

Say yes to joy, Aquarius. Life wants you to bloom beautifully. Travel or relocate if it brings you closer to purpose. Embrace change, your dream life is already calling your name.

Pisces

Pisces

Pause and reflect, Pisces. You’re entering a thoughtful phase, your personal renaissance. Step back from the noise, tune into spirit. It’s time to reevaluate your path and reinvent your story completely.

