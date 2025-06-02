Advertisement
Horoscope Today, June 2 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Libra, Career Wins Are Flowing In—Celebrate Them!
Horoscope Today, June 2 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Libra, Career Wins Are Flowing In—Celebrate Them!

Daily horoscope predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.
 

Updated:Jun 02, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Aries

1/12
Aries

The Universe is aligning everything perfectly for you. Trust divine timing, release limiting beliefs, and embrace your worthiness. You are ready to receive all that you’ve dreamed of, Aries.

 

Taurus

2/12
Taurus

You’ve done the work—now rest. Silence will bring the clarity you seek. Let yourself be. Let yourself breathe. Growth isn’t always about action; sometimes, it’s in surrender and stillness.

 

Gemini

3/12
Gemini

Your intuition is on fire right now, Gemini. Trust the nudges and dream messages guiding you. Logic and gut feelings can work together beautifully. Journal insights for deeper understanding.

 

Cancer

4/12
Cancer

You’re in the midst of a powerful transformation. Old habits are falling away as your soul expands. Embrace this growth phase with grace—you’re evolving into a more empowered, authentic you.

 

Leo

5/12
Leo

You can’t change the past, but your present choices create your future. Choose faith over fear, Leo. Make the bold move—your higher self is ready for elevation and expansion.

 

Virgo

6/12
Virgo

You’re processing emotional weight, Virgo. Reflect, don’t rush. Let relationships heal and fears surface. Embrace slow progress. Growth takes time, and every step toward your true path is still a win.

 

Libra

7/12
Libra

Career wins are flowing in—celebrate them! Use this momentum to push your boundaries. In love, reevaluate dynamics and break old patterns. Your inner compass knows how to restore balance.

 

Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

You’re glowing with confidence—own it, Scorpio! Let your talents shine and enjoy the recognition. Love feels warm and promising. If ready, consider long-term commitment or even starting a family.

 

Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

You’ve done the inner work, now pause and play. Dance freely, breathe deeply, and reconnect with joy. Healing doesn’t have to be heavy—it can be wild, fun, and liberating too.

 

Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Match your energy to abundance, Capricorn. Focus on what you want, not what’s missing. Declare your desires, shift your mindset, and trust the Universe will deliver wealth, joy, and prosperity.

 

Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

The path won’t always be easy, but you’re stronger than you know. Embrace both pain and joy. You’re never alone—unseen forces support your journey and prepare you for victory.

 

Pisces

12/12
Pisces

Love feels extra magical now. A certain someone’s stirring your heart. Don’t hold back—express yourself clearly. Change may be ahead, but trust your heart—it’s guiding you to something true.

 

