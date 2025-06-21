Advertisement
Horoscope Today, June 21 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Scorpio, A Career Mystery Unravels

Daily Horoscope Predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs, and each has its distinct features. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.
Updated:Jun 21, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Aries

Aries

Your confidence commands attention. A surprise opportunity may arrive; don’t hesitate. Collaborate rather than compete today. Listening carefully to colleagues brings unexpected insight and helps you secure long-term professional support.

Taurus

Taurus

A project needs your steady touch. Stay focused despite distractions. Someone influential is quietly observing your work. Reliability is your superpower; show it, and a long-awaited promotion inches closer.

Gemini

Gemini

Communication clears blockages today. A chance to present your ideas puts you in the spotlight. Don’t rush, clarity wins over speed. Stay open-minded and flexible as plans shift unexpectedly.

Cancer

Cancer

You’re more driven than usual, use it wisely — channel emotion into productivity. A colleague’s advice proves more valuable than it first seems. Keep your cool; leadership may soon be within reach.

Leo

Leo

Recognition comes your way, but don’t let pride cloud your judgment. Take time to refine your work. Someone younger or less experienced could bring an idea worth implementing. Stay receptive.

Virgo

Virgo

Your attention to detail sets you apart. A coworker may rely too heavily on you, so set boundaries. Today’s efficiency paves the way for greater autonomy or an exciting side project.

Libra

Libra

Teamwork is your strength today. Harmony in the workplace brings tangible rewards. Offer creative solutions during meetings. A diplomatic approach unlocks doors you didn’t even know existed. Stay tactful and assertive.

Scorpio

Scorpio

A career mystery unravels today. Someone’s motives become clearer. Use this knowledge to navigate office politics with precision. Trust your instincts, they lead you toward a strategic advantage. Stay discreet.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius

Adventure calls, even at work. Take a bold step or pitch that wild idea; it may land better than expected. Energy is high; channel it into progress, not scattered enthusiasm.

Capricorn

Capricorn

A breakthrough comes through quiet persistence. Today favours planning and recalibration. Your calm under pressure gains admiration. Stay the course, but be prepared to shift gears if a mentor offers direction.

Aquarius

Aquarius

Innovation rules your day. An unusual solution to a nagging issue wins praise. Share your vision but remain grounded in practicality. Others may finally see what you’ve been trying to build.

Pisces

Pisces

Your creativity shines in a dull setting. Don’t let self-doubt dim your voice. A small win today sets the stage for a larger role, own it, even if you feel unready.

