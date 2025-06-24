Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2920581https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/horoscope-today-june-24-by-astrologer-sundeep-kochar-libra-embrace-your-emotions-creatively-2920581
NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, June 24 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Libra, Embrace Your Emotions Creatively
photoDetails

Horoscope Today, June 24 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Libra, Embrace Your Emotions Creatively

Daily Horoscope Predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.

(Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)

 

Updated:Jun 24, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Aries

1/12
Aries

Today may bring opposition, but keep focused on your path. Trust yourself and avoid distractions. Staying steady and confident will help you glide smoothly, shining despite any resistance around you.

Follow Us

Taurus

2/12
Taurus

Challenges might arise, but calm reflection is your strength. Breathe deeply, meditate, and release control over what you can’t change. Peaceful clarity opens doors to wise decisions and steady progress.

Follow Us

Gemni

3/12
Gemini

Flexibility is your superpower today. Embrace new tasks with openness and curiosity. Saying “yes” will show your adaptability and growth, leading to rewarding experiences and positive recognition from others.

Follow Us

Cancer

4/12
Cancer

Focus on the little things; they matter more than you think. Careful attention will help you avoid obstacles and turn situations in your favour. Your sharp eye leads to smooth success today.

Follow Us

Leo

5/12
Leo

Others may feel tense, but your calm presence is needed most. Focus on your own journey and welcome what the day offers. Your steady energy inspires peaceful progress and joy.

Follow Us

Virgo

6/12
Virgo

Respect boundaries and honor others’ space today. Understanding their needs fosters stronger connections. Patience and kindness create harmony, making everyone feel valued and appreciated in your thoughtful company.

Follow Us

Libra

7/12
Libra

Embrace your emotions creatively today. Channel energy into active outlets like dancing or sports. Moving your body releases tension, uplifts your spirit, and brings joyful balance back into your heart and mind.

Follow Us

Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

Nostalgia brings warmth, reaching out to old friends and reconnecting. Celebrating past bonds renews your spirit and deepens love. Plan a joyful reunion and cherish the beautiful connections you’ve nurtured.

Follow Us

Capricorn

9/12
Capricorn

Honour your energy levels and rest when needed. Giving yourself permission to relax replenishes your strength. Self-care today sets the stage for future productivity and keeps your well-being glowing brightly.

Follow Us

Sagittarius

10/12
Sagittarius

New people arrive, but it’s okay to pause socialising. Kindly express your need for space today. Honest communication creates respect and keeps your relationships positive and balanced. Your calm is appreciated.

Follow Us

Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

Channel your passion fully into your goals. Trying new approaches boosts your creativity and success. With focus and energy, you move confidently toward your dreams, inspiring those around you positively.

Follow Us

Pisces

12/12
Pisces

Confidence shines brightly today. Lost feelings fade as clarity appears. What you seek is near; reach out and embrace your path with trust. Positive breakthroughs bring joy and exciting new directions.

Follow Us
EntertainmentHoroscope todaydaily horoscopevirgo horoscopetaurus horoscopeScorpio HoroscopeSagittarius HoroscopePisces HoroscopeLibra Horoscopeleo horoscopegemini horoscopeCapricorn HoroscopeCancer Horoscopearies horoscopeAquarius Horoscope
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
Nature's Masterpieces: From Heterochromic Leopard To Parrot That Speaks, Here Are Some Rare Animals That Defy Ordinary
camera icon7
title
fascinating animal facts
Meet Muja: Oldest Living Alligator In Captivity Aged...; Holds Guinness World Record, Not From India Or Africa, Belongs To...
camera icon12
title
Auto news
Should You Buy 2025 Tata Altroz? Top 8 Pros And 4 Cons
camera icon8
title
chaat season
Chaat Season Is Here: 8 Must Try For Your Rainy Day Cravings
camera icon7
title
Jasprit Bumrah
5 Records Jasprit Bumrah Broke During IND vs ENG 1st Test: Overtaking Wasim Akram, Equalling Kapil Dev And...
NEWS ON ONE CLICK